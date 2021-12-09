Last-four spot for Drogheda

LIMERICK SPORT EAGLES 82

DROGHEDA WOLVES83

NATIONAL League rookies Drogheda Wolves have booked their place in the InsureMyHouse.ie President’s Cup semi-finals following a dramatic one-point win away to Limerick Sport Eagles on Saturday night.

Facing the second best team in the Southern Conference Division 1 league, the Boynesiders had two-time Player of the Month Manny Payton to contend with, but despite coach Gavin Garland deploying a 10-man roster - their shortest rotation so far this season - Wolves had just enough in the tank to hang on for the victory.

A key aspect was the away side’s red-hot accuracy from the perimeter, with nine successful three-point conversions - including five from Adam Mullally.

New recruit Kevin O’Hanlon from Super League side St Vincent’s also provided quality minutes and tough interior defense in the paint.

That accurate shooting and high-octane offense left Limerick shellshocked in the first two quarters and Wolves stormed into a 47-36 half-time lead.

Payton inspired a thrilling comeback from Limerick in the second half, but ultimately it just wasn’t enough and it’s Wolves who will face IT Carlow - conquerors of McGowans Tolka Rovers - in the semi-finals at Cork’s Mardyke Arena on the weekend of January 8th/9th.

EJ Sligo All-Stars and Neptune of Cork face off in the other tie.

In the meantime the Wolves are away to Dublin Lions this coming Saturday in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 league.

Tip-off at Colaiste Brid is 7.15pm.

DROGHEDA WOLVES: Adam Mullally 24pts, Guilherme Alves Vilela 21, Jubie Alade 17, Kevin O’Hanlon 7, Steven Safo 6, Ciaran McGroggan 5, Padraig McGroggan 3, Wede Esajobar, Cian Crowley, Tiago Pereira.