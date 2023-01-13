Lantern claim Tom Grimes Cup glory

Tom Grimes Cup

Lantern Bar 7

Carranstown 1

Despite the actual result, this was a very good game, with small margins deciding most outcomes.

Carranstown, not helped by the team draw, played quite well, but, alas, there was not much luck around the doubles wire, while the Lantern hit everything in sight, which, as usual, was a big plus.

This was highlighted in the eighth leg, when Carranstown’s Jack Traynor threw extremely well, leaving tops to win game, only to see Lantern’s Mark Clinton come from behind and finish 136 to secure the title for the Navan side.

Overall, Lantern played extremely well and fully deserved their victory on night, with Carranstown forming a guard of honour for winning team as they went up on stage to receive their trophies;

There was a very good crowd at the final and a big thank you to Jim and Mary Lynch, owners of Slane House, for their help with hosting and supporting this cup final.

Also, thanks to all committee members working on night, calling, marking, board set-up, etc, and well done to all involved.

John Speedy Heavey Cup

Carranstown B 7

Fair Green Bar 5

Carranstown B retained their Speedy Heavey Cup title, but only after a hard-fought and tense game against their old rivals Fair Green Bar from Drogheda;

The winners were two down early on, and could have been three in arrears, before winning couple of legs to get back into the game.

Fair Green led 3-2 after doubles, and 5-4 midway through, but couldn't resist the late and determined challenge from the Duleek side, who eventually went on to lift the silverware with a 7-5 victory,

Team captain Shane Campbell sealed the winning, 12th leg to secure the title.

Well done to both sides on a good final, it was great to see a good crowd in attendance. Thanks to all committee members for helping out on the night, and the Pheasent management team for all their help and assistance in hosting and supporting final.

EXPANSION

The league is already planning to expand for next season, with two divisions, and the league committee are hopeful of getting another tier up and running for next season.

Any teams interested in helping to form a new division should contact any committee member as soon as possible.