Knights shine in both codes

Carlingford Knights have had a great first half of the season and while the last few weeks have been tough for all clubs with frozen pitches and cancelled matches, our club continues to grow in the Cooley Peninsula.

It is fantastic to welcome Cooley Credit Union on board to the club as a sponsor whose name will appear across our new girls’ and boys’ jackets.

Our mini rugby section has been growing from strength to strength with our U12s, U11s, U10s and U9s involved in weekly blitzes all over North-East Leinster. Our U8s will start their blitzes in the new year.

The highlight for our mini section was our U12s playing in front of over 46,000 at half-time in the Leinster vs Munster URC match in October. It was a fantastic day for the whole club with three buses going down from the village to support the team.

Our youth girls are still developing and have played 7s games, with a home fixture on New Year’s Eve against Virginia. We now have over 20 girls training and hope to keep growing this in the new year.

Our youth boys are competing for the first year at U14 and U16 level. Numbers at training have been fantastic with both squads having over 25 players registered. Our U16s have finished second in their group and will go into the semi-finals in the new year. Ben O’Hare has been selected for the Leinster North-East squad.

This is a fantastic achievement for Ben and the club, as Ben only took up rugby two years ago and played in our very first league game against Navan.