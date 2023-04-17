Kelly cracks it with top-class Easter display for Drogheda & District AC

Pictured at the Battle of Clontarf 10-Mile Road Race were Martina O'Connor-Dyas, Katja O'Shea, Mike Staunton and Stephen Gill.

Stephen Kelly (right) on his way to placing sixth in the Dundalk Gaels 5K on Easter Monday.

THE past week has been a busy one for Drogheda & District AC, with their athletes competing over a range of distances from 3,000m right up to 10 miles, with the latter regarded by many as the king of road races.

The action kicked off with the Dundalk Gaels 5K race in Dundalk on Easter Monday where Stephen Kelly continued his return to racing fitness with a determined run which saw him finish sixth overall in a lively 16:54, which will boost Kelly’s confidence that all is going to plan.

Next, in 12th place, was Colm Reilly who’s starting to motor well, and his time of 17:55 shows that he’s on an upward curve after a spell of injury.

Not far behind was Simon Gregory who was 22nd in 18:48, closely followed by Mary Leech in 23rd spot in 18:53. Both will have been happy with these runs and their times should fall further as the season progresses. Also running was Hugh Callan who finished 74th in 24:27.

Meanwhile, over at the Battle of Clontarf 10-Mile Road Race, which served as the Leinster Championships, Robbie Keane was putting it up to his opponents as he sped round this tough enough course to finish 16th overall in a noteworthy 57:15.

Keane is a tough nut to crack and takes his training and racing seriously, so anyone finishing ahead of him knows they’ve been in a race, that’s for sure!

Backed up by some solid running from Mike Staunton (1:21:41) and Stephen Gill (1:23:51) this trio made up half of the Louth team which took the bronze medals in the county team category.

Also running well were Mags Nugent (1:11:39), Martina O’Connor-Dyas (1:27:37), Katja O’Shea (1:29:48) and Marie Staunton (1:31:05).

The following Sunday, at the Great Ireland Run 10K which took place in Phoenix Park, Brian Martin hot-footed it round the course on his way to a 16th place overall finish in a field that was packed full of quality athletes.

Unfortunately, due to a marker cone being placed in the wrong position, the course route was inadvertently shortened to 5.3 miles, so athletes’ times couldn’t be considered.

Next, in 135th place, was Shane Larkin who covered the ground well on this showing, and some more races in his legs will see him move further up the rankings.

Also in action were Alan Foley, Mike Staunton and Hugh McDonnell, with all three appearing to run well.

Further afield, at the Friar Invitational Track Meeting, which was held at Providence College in the USA, Tadhg Donnelly gave a glimpse of his immense talent when finishing runner-up in the 3K in 8:24:08.

This was quality running by Donnelly, who’s not afraid of mixing it with the best, and this type of racing will strengthen him as he matures as an athlete.

Now in his second season on an athletics scholarship, Donnelly is getting to grips with what it means to be a full-time athlete and his star is rising.

Closer to home, at last Saturday’s Oldbridge Parkrun, Stephen Kelly took the win in 17:13 and appears to be getting stronger by the week.

In fourth place was Johnny Corcoran, who ran the course in 21:37, and he was followed by Shane Brodigan in eighth spot in 22:13.

Conor Cooney was 19th in 24:22, Paul MacArdle 25th in 24:54, Nuala Reilly 28th in 25:34 and Declan MacMahon 31st in 26:13.