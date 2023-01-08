Keane gets preparing for cross-county trek with Oldbridge win

The lure of a fast course, and the chance of a potential PB time, tempted some of our members to race for the second time in two days at last Monday's R-Ace 5k, which took place in Beaulieu, near Termonfeckin.

Conditions on the day were good, and the leading pack lost no time in getting down to business once the Starter's pistol sounded, making good use of the downward slope towards the Boyne Road.

With eventual race winner Declan Toal from North East Runners pushing the pace, the red vests of D&D were starting to show with David Walsh and Barry Stevenson well up in the leading pack.

Both runners dug in when the going got tough on the tough back section of the course which took them back up the long drag to the finish line.

Thanks to his spirited run, Walsh finished ninth overall in a solid 18:09, behind Toal who won in a lively 16:15. Stevenson hung on to take 17th place in 18:45 which placed him runner up in his category. Next in was Pól O'Murchu who was 34th overall in 19:56.

In the women's race, Mary Leech, running her second race in two days, took a second in category prize when finishing 19th overall in 18:59.

Leech is now reaping the benefit of her winter marathon training miles, and will go well later in the season as some track sessions sharpen up her running.

Next in was Yasmin Canning, who's been described as more reliable than a Volkswagen, and true to form, she delivered a quality run to win her category in 19:56.

Other category prize winners were Karen Delaney (22:57, and Nuala Reilly, who won her category in 24:53. Others who ran well were Brian Carrig (21:09), Knut Nielsen (22:28), and Elva Maree (27:20).

With the Leinster Masters Cross-Country Championships taking place next Sunday, Robbie Keane was anxious to test his form over the tough Oldbridge Parkrun course. Keane, who finished runner up in the county senior championships in December, gave himself a nice confidence boost when winning handsomely in a solid 17:26.

Keane should go well in the provincial championship on this showing, and he's on an upward curve since strengthening his body with some gym work.

Our next finisher in 43rd spot was Seamus Roe in 26:15, followed by Unai Diaz-Orueta who was 45th in 26:21. Also running were David Thornton who was 88th in 33:37, Jon Canning who was 97th in 40:28, and Mary Mulligan who finished 98th in 41:14.

Further afield, at last Saturday's BHAA Bank Of Ireland 6K race in Tymon Park, Tallaght, Jim Nolan finished 81st in 32:00, with training partner Conor Cooney 83rd in 32:13, which placed him first in category. Nuala Reilly also won her category when finishing 96th overall in 34:56.