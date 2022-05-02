Karen takes Dundalk by storm

Dunleer AC had a quiet spell of training, coach education and Athletics Ireland squad training in early spring, and then last week hit the ground running, quite literally!!

The Dundalk 10K in mid-week produced PBs for many of the seniors, but Karen Costello shone brightest on the night, putting in an amazing 10k time of 36:45. This was a great achievement for Karen as she won the women’s race and produced a massive personal best.

Also in mid-week, the post primary school students got back on the track for schools competitions after a two-year break. The Dunleer AC kids almost literally exploded out of the blocks at the North Leinster Championships in Santry, with medals aplenty for the students, competing for their schools.

There were golds for Conn Bonar in the Intermediate hurdles, Erinn Leavy (Intermediate 800m)Maeve Eakin (Senior 1500m), Tadg Reilly (Inter shot putt), silver for Matthew Fitzpatrick (Under 16 Mile) and bronze for Dáire Mathews in the Junior 800m.

Scoil Ui Mhuiri First year student Joshua Adeniran produced a brilliant set of sprints, with second place in his 80m heat and then a flawless final to win outright and claim the title of North Leinster Minor Boys 80m champion. This was a great achievement for Joshua in his first competition and a great reward for his lunchtime training routine.

Grace Conway proved best of the Scoil Ui Mhuiri girls with a fourth place finish in the Under 16 Mile, while Tadisa Musarurua was fourth in his first shot putt competition, in the Junior Boys event.

Sally and Lucy Sheridan had good outings in middle distance events, while Jason Hamill found his new event with the long jump and Keegan Murray ended the day with a very competitive 1100m.

Then on Saturday Dunleer AC had some athletes in action at the Dublin Graded Meeting, with 15-year-old Matthew Fitzpatrick running 2:04 for 800m and Erinn Leavy clocking 2:17 in the Ladies 800m.

Darragh Greene had a time of 4:06 in the 1500m and he was back in action on Sunday and was first Louth man home and third overall in the Scotch Hall Drogheda 10K in 32:23.