Jubilant Dundalk ace Kate O’Connor lands Heptathlon silver at Commonwealth Games

Kate O'Connor during the Women's Heptathlon 800m at the Commonwealth Games.

Kate O'Connor competing in the Javelin during the Women's Heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games.

Kate O'Connor competing in the long jump during the Women's Heptathlon in Birmingham.

Kate O'Connor of Team Northern Ireland celebrates winning silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kate O'Connor congratulated by gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team England.

DUNDALK athlete Kate O'Connor has been celebrating arguably the finest achievement of her glittering career after capturing a silver medal for Team Northern Ireland in the Heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old St Gerards AC starlet, a former student at St Vincent’s Secondary School, achieved a total of 6,233 points over the course of the seven disciplines that make up the gruelling Heptathlon, with three personal bests over the two days of competition.

O’Connor set PBs in the opening 100m hurdles and 200m on day one, and when combined with a solid high jump and shot put she went into day two lying in second place behind the defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson from England.

O’Connor dropped to fifth place overall after the long jump, but a best throw in the javelin of 51.14m moved her back up to second to 5,337 points, with Johnson-Thompson now on 5,469.

A strong fourth place in the final event, the 800m, proved decisive as O’Connor finished just 144 points adrift of the former World champion Johnson-Thompson to claim Northern Ireland's first athletics medal since way back in 1974.

On Thursday evening another Dundalk competitor, World champion boxer Amy Broadhurst, takes on a Zambian opponent in the Women’s Lightweight quarter-finals, with the fight scheduled for 7.30pm.