Jam-packed weekend for Glenmore AC juveniles

It was a jam-packed weekend of athletics for the juveniles of Glenmore AC with three competitions spanning across the weekend.

A group of hardy athletes hit the road to Newtownstalaban on Friday evening for the Louth cross-country juvenile 4 x 400m relays. Glenmore AC had six teams competing on the night with some great performances across all ages.

The U10 girls’ team of Caoimhe Galligan, Clara O’Neill, Una O’Reilly and Aoibheann Finnegan ran really well in a big field to claim second place. Not to be outdone by the girls, the U10 boys team of Conor Finnegan, Jamie Kane, Aaron Finnegan and Charlie Gallagher also finished in second place.

The U12 girls’ team of Clara Connor, Abbey Savage, Meabh Walsh and Caoimhe Galligan had to fight for the third place finish and fight they did, earning the girls their well-deserved bronze medals.

The U12 boys made lighter work of the competition to finish well clear of the competition in second place earning Calum Murphy, Dylan Murphy, Rian Murphy and Darragh Ryan silver medals for their troubles. Sophie Cumiskey, Gillian Tuohy, Saoirse Murphy, Áine Finnegan, Colleen Carron, Aoife O’Reilly, Meabh Walsh and Aisling McGarrity made up the two U14 girls’ teams. Against strong competition, both teams were unfortunate to finish outside the medals in fifth and seventh position. A great night of running by all.

Saturday was the turn of Marc Byrne to fly the flag for Glenmore AC, this time on the national stage at the national indoor combined events. Marc was competing in U16 pentathlon and came out in the top half of the field in the 60m hurdles, long jump and shot putt. It was his performance in the final event of the day – the 800m – that stole the show, however, with Marc tearing up the track in 2:17.

A phenomenal performance from this super athlete who is new to this distance, and, indeed, to multi-events. Marc has shown time and time again that hard-work and consistency in training pays off. He finished in a formidable fourth place, just 18 points outside the medals.

On Sunday, it was back to cross-country with Glenmore AC hosting the Kearney and McBride races kicking off the 2023 race calender. It was perfect cross country conditions in Bellurgan Park – wet and muddy underfoot; definitely not one for the faint-hearted!

It was all to play for with the Johnny Mullen Cup up for grabs for the best juvenile club, with plenty of silverware on offer with trophies for the top three individuals across the line and medals for the top finishers in each race.

First up on the line for Glenmore in the U8s’ 200m race was Brianna Murphy. Brianna put in a great performance in her first cross-country race to claim a seventh place finishers’ medal. Cian O’Reilly aand Archie Oliver were next up for Glenmore in U8 boys. Both boys sprinted from start to finish to claim second and fourth place respectively. The U10s had a tougher race over the 600m course. Aoibheann Finnegan held onto her third place position from start to finish, earning herself a trophy in the process. Erin Hughes, Aidan Galligan and Caillum Murphy also ran well, albeit outside the medals.

There was a large field in both the girls’ and boys’ U12 1200m race with both fields packing tightly throughout the course and sprint finishes to the end. Caoimhe Galligan dug deep in the second half of the race to finish in ninth place, a fantastic result for this young athlete running out of age. She was followed home by Una Reilly who finished strongly and Ashling Thornton.

Patrick Duffy was the first Glenmore athlete across the line in the boys’ race, finishing in sixth place and earning himself a top 10 finishers medal. Ethan Nichols, Aaron Finnegan and Darragh Ryan were next across the line in 11th, 12th and 14th position and were unlucky to miss out on medals. Colin Oliver, Jack McArdle, Evan Donnelly and Eoin McGrath completed the field for Glenmore.

Meabh Walsh is an athlete who is going from strength to strength in distance running. Running out of age, she put in a gutsy performance over the two-lap course to lead the race over the first lap. She finished strongly to take second place, with Clara Connor also running well but finishing further down the field.

Calum Murphy, Patrick Oliver and Seán Duffy lined up for the boys’ race. Calum, also running out of age, started well and maintained fifth position throughout the race, with Patrick crossing the line in 10th place to claim a much coveted top 10 finisher medal. Duffy also put in a strong performance under tough conditions finishing further down the field.

Molly Anne Moore was the final participant of the day for Glenmore juveniles competing out of age in the U16 3000m race. She was in fifth position with 200m to go, she dug deep and powered up the hill on the home straight to claim a well earned fourth place finish.

It was the juveniles from Dundalk St Gerard’s who collected the Johnny Mullen Cup with some outstanding performances.

Well done to all these athletes, their coaches and parents, and also to everyone from the wider Glenmore AC community who helped out on the day. A special word of thanks also to the Toner family for use of Bellurgan Park and to the Carlingford/Omeath Red Cross.