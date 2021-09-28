‘It’s the pinnacle and it will stay with me for the rest of my life’

IAN Donnelly’s story is one of perseverance and triumph over adversity, but it has had a happy ending after the Drogheda man captured the All-Ireland Pitch & Putt Strokeplay title in Navan.

The Pearse Park native has been trying to win the championship’s senior grade for more than two decades, but it finally came good for the 46-year-old the weekend before last and dealing with all the attention ever since has been a surreal experience.

“I did a live interview on the PPUI Facebook page last night and all this has been a bit overwhelming,” Ian admitted when the Drogheda Independent caught up with him last week.

“I’m a quiet person who keeps to myself, but it has to be done!

“It’s a great achievement for myself to keep going and not give up. When I finished runner-up in 1997 I thought I wasn’t good enough, but I knuckled through.

“I’ve been playing pitch & putt since I was 13 and I absolutely love the game. It’s a great, stress-free family game and I’ve met so many people and travelled a lot.

“This is the pinnacle, the top-of-the-mountain competition, I won the nine-hole play-off against the number one player in the country, from Kerry, and it will stay in my mind for the rest of my life.

“It puts my club (Killineer) on the map as well, which is great because it was going through the doldrums for a while.”

The format for the tournament was 36 holes of strokeplay, with the top 18 players qualifying for a further 18 holes, all played on the same day.

After those 54 holes Ian and Kerry’s Damien Fleming were still tied, so a further nine-hole play-off was required to separate them.

Ian stuck gamely to the task in hand, though, and emerged as the overall winner, shooting a score of 34 under par for the day and remarkably not dropping a single shot!

So what was the secret behind this long sought-after All-Ireland success?

“Over the years I never used to practise, but this year I did a bit of practice and I had a semi-final of the (club) championship against Peter Reilly which got me ready,” Ian explained.

“Mentally I was in a good place as well. I’ve been doing a bit of counselling because my mental health has been suffering and that has helped me and made a bit of a difference.”