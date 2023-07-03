Irish title for Ace AC’s Neil Culhane as he steps up bid for Europeans

ACE AC athlete Neil Culhane bagged another National 800m title at the National Junior Championships in Tullamore on Sunday.

Culhane started well and ran on the shoulder of the leader, making his move at 500m and winning comfortably in the end, in a time of 1:53.

He is hoping to qualify for the upcoming European U20 Championships and requires another time of 1:49 over the coming weeks to be 100% sure of selection.

Culhane will travel to Loughborough in the UK next Wednesday in the hope of getting that vital time.

At the same National Junior Championships meeting, Ace’s Sophie Gartland finished fifth in the 200m final, clocking 26.15sec. Sophie had successfully navigated the semis running a much quicker 25 seconds but wasn’t quite able to repeat that time in the final later in the day.

A number of Ace AC athletes will be following Culhane to compete in Loughborough next week, including Eimear and Chloe Cooney, Sholah Lawrence and Lorcan Forde Dunne. All of them are also competing in National finals over the coming weeks.

Their clubmate Shea O’Donnell will soon have the honour of representing Ireland Schools at the SIAB Championships in Scotland over the 1500m distance.