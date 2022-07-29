Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.4°C Dublin

Irish title feels so sweet for Seapoint ace

Adam Fahey (Seapoint) celebrates after winning the Irish Open U14 Boys Amateur Open Championship at Lucan Golf Club. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie Expand

Close

Adam Fahey (Seapoint) celebrates after winning the Irish Open U14 Boys Amateur Open Championship at Lucan Golf Club. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie

Adam Fahey (Seapoint) celebrates after winning the Irish Open U14 Boys Amateur Open Championship at Lucan Golf Club. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie

Adam Fahey (Seapoint) celebrates after winning the Irish Open U14 Boys Amateur Open Championship at Lucan Golf Club. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie

droghedaindependent

SEAPOINT player Adam Fahey went one better than 12 months ago when he captured the Irish U14 Boys Championship title at Lucan GC last Friday.

Fahey came from a shot back to finish on six over par, three clear of Elm Park’s Freddie Bracken, with the overnight leader David Lyttle (Castlerock) finishing in third on +11.

Fahey missed out by a shot in last year’s Irish U14 Boys Open and was naturally delighted to get over the line at the second time of asking.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “I was close last year in Longford. It’s great to get over the line today though. I tried to play as solid as I could and not focus on what Freddie or David were doing.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

“I tried to play with the least amount of mistakes possible. Last year I had one bad hole and it cost me the tournament. It was all about getting as many birdies and pars today.”

Privacy