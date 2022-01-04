Irish Cup finals go swimmingly for Boynesiders

Drogheda Water Polo Club's ladies team and coaches with their runners-up medals at the Irish Senior Cup Finals in Galway. Back (l to r) Gary O’Brien (coach), Lana Nolan, Gillian Farrelly, Simona Herbaj, Danielle Clemer, Danielle Harris, Cara Kindlon and Ciaran Farrelly (coach); Front (l to r) Ellen Joyce, Sadbh Kindlon, Christine Farrelly, Hannah Mc Menamin, Rebecca O'Donovan and Laoise Devlin.

A SERIES of stunning performances took Drogheda Water Polo Club’s ladies team to the cusp of Irish Senior Cup glory before they eventually had to settle for the runners-up medals.

This team only recently re-formed, but they came through a series of tough tests in the earlier rounds before falling at the final hurdle against nine-in-a-row champions St Vincents from Dublin.

Leisureland Pool in Galway played host to the competition over three days and Drogheda emerged as winners of a group made up of Belfast team Cathal Brugha and Galway outfit Tribes who enjoyed home advantage and a partisan crowd behind them.

Under the guidance of their new professional coach, Gary O’Brien from California, Drogheda out-swam and out-scored their opponents to reach the All-Ireland semi-final where they were pitted against another very experienced side from Belfast, Donegall Diamonds.

Following a very slow start by Drogheda, they found themselves 9-3 down with only nine minutes left.

What followed, however, was probably the most remarkable comeback seen in years at the cup finals, as the Boynesiders responded with a goal blitz, eventually levelling the score at 9-9 with only three seconds remaining on the clock.

A penalty shootout followed where Drogheda completed the job and progressed through to the final for the first time in their history.

Unfortunately the semi-final comeback took its toll physically and Drogheda lost to the hot favourites St Vincents in that decider.

Drogheda’s senior men’s team also qualified for these finals for the first time since they were formed back in 1983, but they were drawn in the proverbial ‘group of death’ alongside Dublin Giants, North Dublin, St Vincents Dublin and Clonard from Belfast.

Missing two of their top international players meant it was going to be a tall order to progress from their group and reach the semi-finals and unfortunately they fell short on this occasion.

The men’s squad was made up of Hudson Grieve, Duncan Mullaney, Aidan Mullaney, Thomas Reeves, Simon Heffernan, Ciaran Taaffe, Thibaut Gillain, Rafal Graczyk, Teige Kelly, Andrew Healy and Ciaran Farrelly.

Nevertheless, with the aforementioned Gary O’Brien in charge of the men’s and ladies teams, they both have very high hopes of going all the way in May when the re-scheduled 2021 cup finals are held in UL in Limerick.

On a very sad note, Drogheda Water Polo Club would like to offer their sincere sympathy to the parents and family of Rafella Costin of Drogheda Water Polo Club following her death. May she Rest in Peace.