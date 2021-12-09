Ireland’s call sweet news for U-16s

Four Drogheda Wolves players have made it on to the Ireland Under-16 men’s panel for the coming year.

Finn Walsh (St Mary’s Diocesan School), Kuba Makecki (St Joseph’s CBS), Conor Mac Criosta (St Joseph’s CBS) and Ebenezer Ehigie) have been named in Pat Price’s 31-strong panel.

Emer Howard, coach of the Drogheda Wolves Under-16 team, praised the players for making the cut.

She said: “I’m sure that every person who has had a hand in coaching Conor, Ebe, Finn and Kuba can see that their hard work, drive and commitment has paid off.

“They are four extremely coachable young men with very bright futures ahead.

‘They will now begin preparations for the Under-16 European Championships next August in the hope of making the final team of 12.

“Fortunately for them, they have eight strong Wolves teammates back at the club who push each other to be better every time they step on the court. This will really stand to them on their journey, and I know that their teammates are as proud of them as I am.”