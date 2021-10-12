Injured captain McGroggan chief concern for Garland

THE beaming smile on the face of head coach Gavin Garland said it all after National League rookies Drogheda Wolves made a winning start to their campaign on Saturday night.

It’s much too early to jump to any conclusions about how Wolves will fare at this level, but the Belfast-based former Irish international agreed that the early signs are encouraging.

“I think we started fantastically and their experience and fitness helped them get back into the game,” he reflected after the Drogheda side shrugged off a third-quarter Titans rally to finish with 12 points to spare.

“We put on a couple of unexperienced guys to give them experience, but I think every time we needed to we put on a good run.

“Jubie (Alade) is very strong and did fantastically. It’s fantastic to have some professionals to help the guys along like that, and Ciaran (McGroggan) did fantastically until his injury and our two Portuguese guys really really helped as well with that little bit of finesse you need at this level.”

This coming Saturday at 6pm the Wolves are due to play their first away match against McGowans Tolka Rovers, who were beaten 88-84 in their first game by EJ Sligo All-Stars after a period of overtime.

It remains to be seen whether any of Steve Sackey, Patryk Kopec and Lucas Walford will play some part - none of them were available last week - but Garland’s chief concern is the fitness of his captain Ciaran McGroggan who limped out of the action in the third quarter.

“Ciaran pulled his calf on his shot and he was the leading scorer and leading rebounder until that point, but I’m not going to take a risk with any of my players,” he said.

“We don’t know yet (if he’ll be available for the Tolka match). He’ll get it rubbed out and we’ll see, but I won’t take risks. If it’s iffy we’ve got plenty of guys that are willing to step up and give it a go.

“We’ll rotate a lot of guys in and give them experience and get them back up to fitness.

“Tolka’s a great venue to go away to. Good crowd, great condition, and they’ve been in Super League and National League for 30 years - ever since I started playing - so it’ll be a totally different game and we’re looking forward to it.

“I think the guys have learned a lot. We’re only six weeks in since the restrictions have gone away, so there’s still tons of things to build on.”