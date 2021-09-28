Initiative boosts Dunleer numbers

Dunleer AC was delighted to host an Athletics Ireland Family Mile last Thursday night as part of a European Commission - Sport Ireland - Athletics Ireland #BeActive initiative.

Many new families from Dunleer and the surrounding areas took part and expressed an interest in joining the club on Tuesday nights at the track for kids training or Thursday nights for adult participation.

All levels are catered for at Dunleer AC and the club provides coaching for boys and girls, men and women. Check out the website www.dunleerac.net or the Dunleer AC Facebook page.

Club chairman Pat Fitzpatrick thanked Jessica from Athletics Ireland for helping Dunleer AC organise the enjoyable event.

Elsewhere, Dunleer had huge success at the first cross-country event of the season at Armagh last week.

At the TJ Mc Elmeel event, the club had juvenile winners in Dáire Mathews and Seán Connaughton, with Grace Mc Evoy second, Evan Costello also second and Alex Costello producing performance of the day to secure third.

Karen Costello completed the Costello family hat-trick of placings with third spot in the senior ladies event behind Olympian Kerry Harty and the second-placed Dromore AC athlete. Overall it was a super return to cross-country for these athletes and with Paddy O’Mahoney winning the Oldbridge Parkrun in 19:13 and Aonghus Rooney running three hours 47 seconds to win the Monaghan Marathon, the club couldn’t have asked for a better day!