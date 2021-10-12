Holy Family pair’s World C’ship hope

Eddie Maguire (right) receives a presentation from Philip Bond - brother of legendary Offaly hurling manager Michael Bond - following his win at Stackstown.

BOTH Ricky Nesbitt and Eugene McKeever have been called into the Irish High Performance team and are hoping to be selected for the World Championships in Serbia in a few weeks’ time.

The duo, who both fight out of the Holy Family club in Ballsgrove, are at present training in Sheffield with the English world championship team and are keeping their fingers crossed that international recognition will soon come their way.

The pair were called into the High Performance team after both capturing titles at the recent Irish Elite Championships in the National Stadium.

McKeever, fighting at 67kg, won through to the final after two very tough bouts and then defeated the highly rated Wayne Kelly of Portlaoise on a 4-1 decision after a great show of boxing skills.

Nesbitt won the 48kg title when his opponent failed to pass the scales.