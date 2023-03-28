Heartbreak for Knights as Ashbourne edge level affair

Carlingford Knights and Ashbourne played out an end to end Leinster north-east semi-final on Sunday.

A fantastic crowd came down to watch the game as Ashbourne kicked-off with the wind behind them. It was 0-0 for the first 20 minutes as defence on both sides was firmly on top.

Ashbourne went into half-time with a 10-3 lead, with a try just on the stroke of the interval. This went to 15-3 with early pressure in the second half.

The Knights dominated the second half with territory and possession, Conall Quinn, Liam Griffin and Josh McParland making huge line breaks into the Ashbourne half.

A try with 10 minutes to go put them back in the game, and with the final play of the match, Paudi Richardson went over to make it 15-all. The conversion was, sadly, inches wide and Ashbourne won on first try scored.

It was a heartbreaking result, but the team will hopefully bounce back with a Friday night game against Ratoath at home, and their annual Josh Hill Cup game against neighbours Newry.