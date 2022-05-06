Head coach leaves Drogheda Wolves

NATIONAL League basketball club Drogheda Wolves are on the lookout for a new men’s head coach following Gavin Garland’s decision to step away from the job.

The logistics involved in travelling for training and games had become too difficult for the Ballymena-based coach, who has a young family, and he and the club are said to have parted on amicable terms.

Garland was appointed in June 2020 and his first season in charge was wiped out entirely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year the Ulsterman led the Wolves men’s team to a third-place finish in the Northern Conference and to the President’s Cup Final, in their debut season in the National League.