Hat-trick for Boyne track rookie Rob

WITH the track and field action now finished for this season for the young juvenile athletes from Boyne AC, it was the turn of the Junior, Senior and Masters athletes to showcase their talents recently, and they did so in fine style.

The Louth Championships took place locally in Lourdes Stadium, with athletes from across the county in action across a multitude of events and age groups.

First to the track were the men in the shorter sprints, where Rob Fitzgerald and Jack O’Donaghue were both making their debut at competitive sprinting, having been more used to the longer distance races.

Masters athletes compete against those in similar five-year age groups, and in the Over-40 age group Rob ran a super race in the 100m to take the win.

In the Over-55 age group there was tough competition for Jack, who ran well to claim the bronze medal.

In the 200m race Rob also clinched the gold, and likewise in the 400m - not bad for someone totally new to track racing!

Amy McTeggart, no stranger to the track, proved she is getting back on form with a win in her 200m senior ladies race, and a new PB to boot, running a super 26.7sec for the half-lap distance. Showcasing her multi-eventing skills, she threw 32.56m to take the win in the Javelin and a 5.28m effort in the Long Jump saw her add a third gold to her collection on the day.

Last to compete on the day, but by no means least, Euan Canniffe, fresh from his win in the National Championships recently, added the title of Louth Junior Javelin champion to his collection as he threw a huge 47.73m to secure the win.

Off the track and onto the roads, five ladies from the Fit for life/Seniors group took on the Frank Duffy Virtual 10 Mile race on Sunday, with super runs from Lisa Collier, Blathnaid Wall, Michelle Crosbie, Yvonne Walsh and Jean Marie Nawn, who have been training hard and building towards the Dublin Virtual Half-Marathon.

Also taking on the 10 mile distance were Catherine Tiernan Bell, Jillian Connor and Louise Fagan, who had a great run on a warm morning.