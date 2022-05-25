Hat-trick for Boyne golden boy Hickey

Boyne AC athletes (l to r) Keilan Byrne, Riley Byrne, Rhys Mathew and Thomas Collins at the Louth Track & Field Championships.

DAY 2 of the Athletics Louth Track & Field Championships at Bush PP attracted an unprecedented number of athletes – including more than 60 from Boyne AC who competed across a variety of age groups and events.

The action started with the younger age groups and the short sprints were run on both sides of the track due to the huge numbers participating.

In the girls’ U9 60m Caitlin Hughes finished second in her heat and just missed out on a place in the final, while boys James Geoghan and Liam Dowling both made it through to their semi-final.

In the U10 girls’ 60m Aoife McCabe displayed her speed in winning her semi, and taking home the first medal of the day for Boyne – a silver – in the final.

In the boys race there was another medal-winning performance, this time from Cillian Hickey as he produced a great run to finish first in the final, with Charlie Kelly just missing out on a medal in fourth. Ross Byrne and Harry Kingston were unlucky to miss out on a place in the final.

In the U11 girls’ sprint Hila Raji won her heat and semi, and took home the silver medal in the final.

Isabelle Winters was unlucky not to progress to the final despite a strong run in her semi.

In the U11 boys’ race Luke Rickard ran well to finish second in his heat, while Leyton Byrne won both his heat and semi-final but was just pipped on the line in the final, finishing third overall.

The U12 girls’ also ran over the 60m distance, with Ava Hand and Ellie Russell both qualifying for their semi-final. In the boys’ race Riley Byrne was unlucky to miss out on a place in his semi-final.

The U13 girls’ had the slightly longer 80m distance to run and Bonnie Hegarty won both her heat and semi-final but was unlucky to just miss out on a medal, finishing fourth in the final.

Wannita McCabe also won her heat and there was a great run from Sadhbh O’Donoghue.

The U14 girls’ race saw Hannelle Raji take home the silver medal in the final, while there was silver too for Callum Byrne in the boys event.

The U15s faced a 100m sprint and Rebecca Heading had a great run in her heat. In the boys’ race, both Oliver Carolan and Ledley King Abor progressed through to the final, where Ledley finished in the silver medal position.

In the U16 boys’ race there was a comfortable win for TJ Duramanaxi, and likewise in the boys’ U19 race Adam Byrne showed his talent when taking home the gold medal.

In the longer sprints there was another gold for TJ Duaramanxi in the 200m, while in the U19 boys’ race Adam Byrne took another gold, with Jack Garvey winning silver in his first competitive race in recent times.

The distance races are always competitive and the large crowd were treated to thrilling action.

The girls’ U9 300m saw a fifth-place finish for Caitlin Hughes, while in the boys race Liam Dowling finished seventh, with Finbar Fagan and Charlie Cooper not too far behind.

The U10 girls ran a tough 500m, with Aoife McCabe taking another medal, a bronze this time.

In the boys’ race there was another impressive gold medal for Cillian Hickey, with clubmates Oran Monaghan, Harry Kingston, Charlie Kelly, Ross Byrne and Garvin Lundon all running well.

The U11 girls’ 600m saw Isabelle Winters finish in third place to take the bronze medal, while Cara Fagan and Harriet Fitzgerald also ran well, and in the boys race there was a great effort from Marko Ozolins.

The U12s also ran over 600m, with Ava Hand taking third on the podium and Ellie Russell, Robyn Reilly and Anisha Bala alll running well too.

In the boys’ race Keilan Byrne and Eoin McEntee finished fifth and sixth, with clubmates Riley Byrne and Thomas Collins not far behind.

In the U13 girls’ race Dara Ellie Winters fought bravely for a podium spot, finishing third overall, despite sustaining an injury during the race, while Bonnie Hegarty finished in an impressive sixth.

In the U14 girls’ 800m Ally Fennell just missed out on a podium place in fourth, while Rebecca Heading gave it her all to finish sixth in the U15 800m. In the Boys U15 race solid runs from Calum Reilly and Jack Garvey saw them both finish in the top 10, while in the U16 girls’ race Eva Doherty just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, as did Caoimhín McShane in the U17 boys race.

The field events also saw huge numbers of participants, making for some great competitions.

Cillian Hickey took his third gold of the weekend in the long jump, with Ross Byrne taking silver, while in the Girls U11 long jump it was gold for Hila Raji.

The U10 turbo javelin saw Aoife McCabe on the podium again, taking a fine bronze, while in the U11 boys it was silver for Leyton Byrne.

Boyne AC dominated the podiums in the U12 turbo javelin, with a silver for Ava Hand – clubmate Georgia Rice was sixth – and silver too in the boys’ event for Keilan Byrne and bronze for Eoin McEntee, with Rhys Mathew fifth.

In the U15 boys’ shot putt Oliver Carolan took a comfortable win with a throw of 12.52m, while Jay Doherty was delighted with his third-place finish.

Finishing off a spectacular day, Hannah Newman, getting used to the medal winners’ podium now, took silver in the girls’ U17 shot putt.