Hard-charging Drogheda men come up short

HISTORY was made at Sunday’s All-Ireland Novice and Uneven Age Cross-Country Championships in Gowran, Kilkenny, when Drogheda and District AC fielded a team in the Novice Men’s race for the first time.

As always, once the club colours are donned, it’s all about doing your best and running your heart out for your fellow teammates and here was no exception.

The sound of the Starter’s pistol saw the large field of quality athletes take off at an unbelievable pace as the runners jostled each other in an attempt to get a good running line into the first bend, as no one wants to get thrown wide early on in this tough 6K race.

Louth Senior Cross-Country champion Aaron Hanlon was inside the top 20 as the first lap came to a close, and not far behind was young Liam Mulligan who was having the race of his life. Further back, Tadhg Everitt-Thompson and Colin Leonard were working their way through the field and DDAC were now up to fourth place in the club team placings.

The next three laps were all about sustaining the searing pace and the pain of racing at the sharp end was etched all over the athletes’ faces as they drove their bodies towards the finishing line.

Thanks to the impressive last lap efforts of Hanlon, who went on to finish 18th overall in 19:38, followed closely by Mulligan who was 26th in 19:56, things were looking up for the Drogheda lads.

Further back, Everitt-Thompsom drove hard up the finishing straight to place 49th in 20:43 and close behind in 53rd was Leonard who covered the course in 20:45.

Alas, on this occasion our club team had to be content with a fourth-place finish in the team category, but they can be content in the knowledge that they’d given everything on the day and left nothing in the tank.

In the Underage races which took place prior to the Novice race, there were some fine performances from three of the club’s up and coming athletes.

Young Taylor Gregory gave a good account of himself, finishing well up the field in his Boys U-11 1.5km race. Niamh Carroll also ran well in her Girls U-15 3.5km where she finished 158th against some very strong opposition.

In the Boys U-17 5K, Christopher Keenan raced hard and smart right from the gun and his 54th-place finish gives a glimpse of just how bright this budding athlete’s future could be.

Closer to home, quite a few of the D&D athletes took to the roads at last Saturday’s Jingle Bells 5K road race which was held in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. This annual race always attracts a large entry of quality runners looking to run that all important PB time.

Such was the standard this year, the first six finishers across the line ran the course in 14 minutes 30 seconds or less!

D&D’s first finisher was Ruaidhri Nolan who coped well with the cold conditions and blustery wind over the first mile which was run at breakneck speed.

Nolan held good form to finish 65th overall in a lively 16:40 and some more races will see his times tumble as he sharpens up.

Next in was Pat O’Grady who looks to have recovered well from his recent Paris Marathon run. O’Grady finished 127th in 17:21, which earned him a category prize in the M60 section.

Club Captain Paddy Murphy went well under the 19-minute mark when placing 228th in 18:34, while Women’s Captain Yasmin Canning wasn’t far behind when finishing 288th in 19:19.

Also running well were Andrew Logue (19:33), James English (19:36) and Fiona Kenna (20:04).John Reilly ran well to finish 510th in 22:29, while Conor Cooney finished in 23:03. Nuala Reilly ran well to place second in category with her run of 24:17, while Mary Kinsella ran the course in 23:09, with Aisling Reilly finishing in 24:14.

Earlier in the day, out at Donore, some D&D athletes were using the weekly Oldbridge Parkrun to gauge their current fitness.

Club coach Ian O’Reilly showed his rivals a clean pair of heels when coming home the winner in a useful 19:23, followed by Martin Russell who was third in 19:56, while Brian Carrig was eighth in 21:44. Others who ran well were James Lawlor who was 10th in 22:56, while Jack McGinn was 12th in 23:28 and Cormac Russell finished 13th in 23:36. Aine Carroll was 21st in 24:53, followed by Deirdre McFerran who was 37th in 28:13, while Hannah Halton was 52nd in 36:36.