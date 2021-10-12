Harbison leads the Drogheda charge

Colin Leonard, Ruairi Mullholland and Tadhg Everitt Thompson on the podium at the Louth Intermediate Championships.

MAUREEN Harbison kicked things off nicely for Drogheda & District AC with a third-place finish in the Women’s 4K at the Louth Intermediate Championships in Bellurgan Park on Sunday.

Conditions were perfect for fast running, and some pre-race nerves were showing as the athletes completed their warm-ups.

The Women’s 4K had seven D&D athletes toeing the line, and once the starter’s pistol sounded Harbison set out her stall with some aggressive running which saw her draw clear of the main pack with three other athletes.

It was clear with just over a lap to go that Harbison, who was now in third place, would take either the silver or bronze medal.

A seasoned athlete, not given to panic, Harbison mustered up the strength to launch one last attack on her opponent over the last quarter mile, but alas on this occasion she came home tired but happy with a bronze medal finish.

The battle behind her for team placings was now on in earnest. Ciara O’Reilly was pushing hard for the line and her seventh-place finish was good going as she hasn’t had the consistency in training that she’d like to have.

.At this stage it was clear that North East Runners would take the team title with a bit to spare, but thanks to some strong running from Andrea McArdle and Niamh Matthews the Drogheda & District girls took the silver medals with only nine points to spare over Ardee & District.

Also running were Nuala Reilly, Mary Kinsella and Kerry McHugh and all three did well despite the bumpy, undulating nature of the course.

The Men’s Intermediate race over 8km was highly anticipated and hopes were high for a Drogheda double as young Liam Mulligan had won the Novice title the previous week.

Once the initial charge over the first lap ended and the field began to stretch out, it was clear that Colin Leonard was going to make this race a long run for home as he piled on the pressure, surging on the uphill sections of the course.

With Ruairi Mullholland, a quality athlete from North East Runners, running tight on Leonard’s shoulder, the next four laps were a war of attrition as each man doled out the pain in spades to each other.

Close behind, Tadhg Everitt Thompson was doing trojan work, having gotten up from fifth position to third and this was a thrilling race.

With just over a lap to go, it looked like Leonard was opening a few vital yards on his rival, but Mullholland got himself back in contention and went on to draw clear and come home a worthy and popular winner, with Leonard taking the silver medal, followed by Everitt Thompson who had a great run over the last lap.

With North East Runners doing the double by taking the Men’s team title, it was all down to Robbie Caffrey and Johnny O’Brien to close out the scoring for the D&D lads to take the silver medals with a bit to spare over Dunleer AC.

Further back, there were some fine performances from Martin Russell, Alan Wade, Shane Larkin, Club Captain Paddy Murphy, Paul McDonnell and Paul Reilly.

In the afternoon’s Juvenile races, D&D were once more out in strength.

The Under-8 fun run was fast and furious from gun to tape, with Dearbhla Johnston placing second and getting her first podium placing, followed by Lucy Russell.

The Under-8 boys was no less exciting, with JJ Daly taking off like a cannonball and finishing second, followed by Aidan O’Connor, Dylan Ryan, Louis and Cathal Monaghan and Adam Russell.

Next up were the U9 boys and Ollie Darcy - a winner the previous week - had to work hard for his second gold, producing a super finish.

Also having super runs in this race were Fiachra Kelly, Danny O’Reilly and Dylan McMorrow.

In the U-9 girls there was terrific teamwork from Nessa Foley, Jessica Hines, Lara McFadden, Mia Berrill, Roisin King, Sophia Finnegan and Alison McArdle.

The Under-11s included great runs from Emily Cooney, Beatrice Cunningham, Clodagh Johnston, Eleanor McMahon, Ciara Ashwood and Hollie May McMorrow, while for the boys Taylor Gregory had a terrific run and Sé Callaghan, Sam McGinn, Jay Berrill, Cillian Russell, Evan Flood and Charlie Maher also made light work of the challenging 1500m course.

The U-13 Boys race saw Killian Sheridan come home in third place overall after an epic battle with Evan Costello from Dunleer AC, backed up by Tadhg Scanlon and Conor Kelly.

In the U-13 Girls, Maia Finnegan, Aine Carroll and Ruby Berrill covered the 2500m distance easily and commented that there wasn’t as much muck as they’d like!

In the U-15 Girls there were great runs from Niamh Carroll, Noelle Ryan and Sophia Drakoulaki and their efforts won them the gold team prize. The U-15 Boys packed well also to win bronze thanks to Oliver Adamiak, Jack McGinn, Cormac Russell, Bence Wallner and Darragh Callaghan.

In the tough U-17 Boys race Christopher Keenan narrowly missed out on a bronze medal and was followed by Matthew O’Shea, Liam McGreehan, Charlie Eccles, Cillian Gogarty, James Lawlor and Adam Russell, with gold team medals as the reward.

Lily Cummins had a solid run in the U-19 girls event to place second.