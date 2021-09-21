Half-marathon goal is accomplished by Boyne AC trio

AS a runner, having a goal in sight is always a big motivation to keep up with your training and clock up the miles week after week, and finally there are plenty of races back on, virtually and in person, with something to suit everyone.

Some months ago, a trio of ladies from Boyne AC’s Fit for Life group set themselves the challenge of completing the Dublin Race Series, virtually, building up from a 5k to a half-marathon.

Joined by members of the group along the way, Yvonne Walsh, Lisa Collier and Jean Marie Nawn built on both their speed and endurance as they stuck to their plan week after week, adding to the distance with each run.

The target race distances of the 5k, 10k and the 10-mile, completed over recent weeks, ensured that they were well prepared for the grand finale, the half-marathon, which they completed on Sunday last.

The 13.1-mile distance is not for the faint-hearted. The pain and tiredness kicks in after the half-way point, and all the experience in the world does not prevent that ‘wall’ from appearing right in front of you when you least expect it, but consistent training and sheer determination is what got these amazing ladies through, as they battled their way towards the finish line.

Choosing the route from Oldbridge to Drogheda and back, not once but twice, allowed for a flat run, with plenty of opportunity for family and friends to spectate and join in for a mile or two to help and motivate when the going got tough.

When completing such a challenging distance for the first time, the watch is not the main focus. Just to finish and say ‘I ran a half marathon’ is the main goal, and then to soak up the praise and admiration from all those who have sent the efforts made over recent months.

All these amazing ladies deserve huge credit for pursuing their goals, and no doubt they will be back and hungry for more, once they’ve had a well-deserved rest that is!