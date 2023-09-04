Louth

Greenore win full of emotion as Louth golfer Keith Carron completes a family treble

Greenore Captain Paul Rogan presents the 2023 Greenore Captain's Prize to the winner Keith Carron.

Greenore President Michael Owen McGrath, Keith Carron, Captain Paul Rogan and Michael Concannon jnr at the Captain's Prize in Greenore.

Sean Conroy receives the runner-up prize from Greenore Captain Paul Rogan.

Ray Kelly receives the prize for finishing third from Greenore Captain Paul Rogan.

Captain Paul Rogan, Adam McDonnell, John Keenan and Kevin Maguire at Captain Paul's prize day in Greenore.

Winning the Captain’s Prize at your local club is near the top of the bucket list for any ambitious amateur golfer, but when Keith Carron achieved just that at Greenore recently it was an extra special day.

In finishing top of the pile Keith was completing a unique family treble as his two older brothers - sadly now deceased - are both previous winners of the competition.

The eldest of the three siblings, Francis, featured prominently in The Argus when he triumphed way back in the late 1980s, and more recently Patrick became the second of the brothers to taste victory.

Francis passed away in October 2019 and Patrick just months later in April 2020, but no doubt they were looking on from above when Keith - from Ramparts in Greenore - completed a Carron hat-trick by winning Captain Paul Rogan’s Prize a couple of weeks ago.

Needless to say it was a joyful - but also emotional - occasion for Keith who is a good golfer but didn’t expect to be following in his siblings’ footsteps.

