Great weekend for Dundalk St Gerard’s

Gold and silver for O’Connor, silver and bronze for McCourt and personal bests for Cheshire, Trimble, McCourt, Mulligan, Browne and Duffy.

Following the incredible excitement of day one of the national juvenile indoor championships, day two and three of the championships took place over the weekend in the Athlone Indoor Arena.

Dundalk St Gerard’s were very well represented and served up some delightful performances over the two days, with four medals and a lot of personal best performances.

On Saturday, Charlotte Trimble competed in the U12 girls’ 60m sprint, following her third place finish in Leinster. Charlotte ran a fantastic heat, clocking a new personal best of 8.89s, qualifying for the final where she finished eighth overall in Ireland.

Charlotte wasn’t finished there, however. Having landed the gold medal in the long jump in Leinster, she faced off against the top 20 in the country and finished a very respectable 12th with a jump of 3.57m.

In the U12 boys’ 60m sprint event, St Gerard’s had two boys involved in the shake-up. Evan Cheshire took bronze in the Leinsters and lined up in heat one in the All-Irelands on Saturday, running a great race with a new personal best of 8.75s to qualify for the final.

On the back of his silver medal performance in Leinster, Calvin McCourt toed the line in heat three and he, too, qualified for the final. Needless to say, they faced very tough competition. Calvin finished in fifth place overall in the country with Evan in seventh.

Both lads were up again in the field events. Evan had claimed silver in the Leinster high jump event to book his place in the All-Ireland and he did not disappoint, finishing in 12th place overall. The long jump featured both boys – the top two in Leinster – with Calvin having won gold and Evan the silver a few weeks ago.

Among the country’s top 19 long jumpers in this age group, Evan placed 10th overall today with a jump of 3.80m, a new personal best. Calvin’s best jump of the day was 4.27m, also a personal best, which was enough to claim the All-Ireland bronze medal.

Calvin was up again in the shot putt event, following his gold medal-winning performance in Leinster. He completed his fantastic day at the office with an All-Ireland silver medal, with a 8.95m put, another personal best performance!

Next up was Harry Rogers in the U13 boys’ 60m sprint. Following his Leinster silver, Harry lined up in heat one, finishing second with a time of 8.41 to qualify automatically for the final shake up. In the final, Harry improved his time, clocking 8.35 to finish fourth overall in the country, narrowly missing out on bronze by .13 of a second.

Harry was competing again in the long jump, following his third place finish in the Leinsters. With a jump of 4.15m, Harry placed 12th overall, a solid performance.

Aaron Mulligan competed in the U15 boys 60m sprint following his Leinster silver medal performance. Running in heat one, Aaron ran a superb personal best time of 7.71s, agonisingly missing out on a place in the final shake up by .01 of a second. A truly great achievement.

Tara O’Connor followed up her Leinster gold medal in the U17 girls’ long jump with All-Ireland gold in the same event on Saturday. With a jump of 5.27m, Tara continues her excellent run of form over the last few years, competing at the very highest level.

On Sunday, Tara added an All-Ireland silver medal to her collection for the high jump, jumping 1.70m. Not only that, but she then competed in the 60m hurdles event and took fourth place overall in the final. This achievement cannot be understated. To claim first in the country in the long jump, second in the high jump and fourth in the hurdles just demonstrates where this athlete is at right now, as she sets her sights on more combined events competitions later this year.

Sunday also saw Kallie Fisher put in a brave effort in the U12 girls’ 600m final in what was a very tough field. Robyn Browne clocked a personal best of 1:50.61 in the same event to claim fifth place overall in Ireland.

Anna Duffy produced not one but two personal best performances in the U14 girls’ 800m. Firstly, in the heat, Anna ran 2:29.63 to qualify for the final. In a tough final, Anna dug dip to beat her own record, clocking 2:26.87 to take seventh place overall in the country.

It was a fabulous two days for the club and the amazing young athletes, all of whom should be very proud of their achievements, competing on the national stage. Their dedication and commitment to their craft is credit to them, their families, and their coaches.