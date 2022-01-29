Gonnelly leads impressive Dundalk to comeback win against Seapoint

Tiernan Gonnelly led by example as Dundalk recorded a significant victory at home to Seapoint on Saturday afternoon – recovering from a 14-0 deficit to triumph via Ultan Murphy’s late penalty conversion.

The victory, Dundalk’s fourth of the season, gives Dave Fearon’s side comfort where the relegation battle is concerned and returns the Mill Road men to winning ways after last week’s loss at league leaders Monkstown.

While the points and manner of the comeback are both pleasing, Fearon and his management team will be most impressed by the manner of their side’s defending, in the second half particularly.

The men in black were generally disciplined around the breakdown and tackled with ferocity in forcing Seapoint to probe around the periphery more often than not.

Indeed, the victory was deserved as Dundalk controlled the majority of the contest despite trailing for significant chunks of a physical affair.

SWIRLING GUST

Facing the swirling gust in the first half, the victors held the ball for much of the opening quarter and while unable to find a way through, Gonnelly and Darragh Maher were carrying well.

However, in their first meaningful foray forward, Seapoint registered a maximum as out-half Darragh Mullins went under the posts after a sustained spell of attack – Matt McKenna was on target with the extras.

And when No8 Michael Kerr ploughed through moments later, the gap was 12, and subsequently 14, points.

Crucially, though, Dundalk got on the scoreboard before the break. A powerful scrum forced Seapoint back across their own try-line and captain Gonnelly pounced on the ball for a five-pointer.

Down 14-5 at the interval, visiting winger Eddie Weaver was yellow carded for a high tackle on his opposite number, Robert Williams, and it was during his period away from the action where Dundalk really took a hold.

Derek Williams crossed the whitewash after a beautiful pop pass by Gonnelly and after Murphy converted, just two points was the difference.

And the battle back was completed courtesy of Dundalk’s No8, whose neat footwork and incisive break saw him touch down beneath the uprights. Murphy again split the posts off the kicking tee for 19-14.

James Brindley scored Seapoint’s third try following lengthy phase play to level and the teams remained tied as McKenna’s conversion skewed across the posts.

Ultimately, the clash was in the balance and this was when Dundalk’s forwards came into their own, applying pressure from which a turnover penalty was called by referee Niall Behan. And, with less than five minute remaining, Murphy slotted over to sway the encounter the hosts’ way.

A breathless battle – and the right outcome.

Dundalk: Stephen McGivern, Zak Coan, Robert Farrell; Ben Mortimer, Darragh Maher; Enda Murphy, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; Jack Hughes, Conor Hennessy; Jonathan Williams, Dave Symes; Robert Williams, Derek Williams, Ultan Murphy

Reps: Simon O’Shea, Ryan McShane, Andrew Williams, Eoin Sullivan, Patrick Reilly

Seapoint: Brian Lyons, Cian Cunningham, Harry Byrne; Daniel Montayne, Mark McCoy; Liam Forster, Zac Jungmann, Michael Kerr; Stephen Carroll, Darragh Mullins; Matt McKenna, Dave O’Reilly; Eddie Weaver, Eoghan O’Reilly, James Brindley

Reps: Eoin Mahon, Brian Duggan, Peter Lyons, Cian Tallon, Gareth Hughes

Referee: Niall Behan