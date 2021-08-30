Golf news from around the region

Pictured at the presentation for the Mannan Castle Seniors Paddy Martin Perpetual Cup were (l to r) Senior Captain Joe Mullen, Alan Martin, winner Jimmy McMahon and Oisin Martin.

Carol McMahon, President of the Carrickmacross Lions Club, receives a cheque for €200 from Captain Philip Hughes and Lady Captain Marie Sweeney, funds raised from their 2020/21 Captains' Drive-in.

Dundalk Golf Club prize-winners at the recent Juvenile Open competition in Co Louth Golf Club, from left, Anna Rowland, Mia McDermott and Grace Cosgrove.

The winning team in the Specsavers Four-Lady Team Event at Dundalk, from left, Siobhan Rogers, Anne Murray, Lady Captain Pauline Campbell, Olive Jones, Sharon Fitzgerald of Specsavers and Joan Mc Kenna.

Third place team in the Specsavers Four-Lady Team Event at Dundalk, from left, Lady Captain Pauline Campbell, Sharon Fitzgerald of Specsavers, Geraldine Mohan, Tina Kirk and Theresa Connolly.

Prizewinners from the Ladies Open Singles at Greenore sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care: Winner Margaret Hanley, Runner Up Lisa Crudden, Lady Captain Eileen English and Best Gross winner Clodagh McCarthy.

Seapoint golfer Dylan Keating gets a warm send-off from Seapoint Pitch & Putt Club chairman Pat Greene, vice-chair Paddy Davis and secretary Mary Coyle before departing to America to take up a golf scholarship. Dylan played pitch & putt also from the age of four, is a previous Seapoint P&P Juvenile Captain and considers himself a protegee of current Seapoint Captain Pat Greene. He was a member of the team that represented Louth in the 2017 inter-county competition and had podium finishes in many pitch & putt competitions. Needless, to say all Seapoint members wish Dylan the best of good fortune with his studies and his golf.

BELLEWSTOWN

SUNDAY’S Club Championship first round: Best gross Conor Corroon 74, 1st John Coen 69 nett, 2nd Tony Scott 71 nett.

Saturday’s singles stableford: 1st George Faulkner 40pts, 2nd Peter Walsh 37pts.

Last Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford: 1st John Donnelly 35pts, 2nd Vincent Shanagher 34pts.

Well done to Dean Farrell, winner of the Friday nine-hole league competition with a combined best five card score of 112. Second was Paul Hoey with 105.

BELLEWSTOWN LADIES

LAST week’s Summer League nine-hole competition: 1st Ann Sheerin 20pts, 2nd Elaine Collins 15pts.

CLOVERHILL

Having missed out on a Captains Day last year Justin Byrne made history this time around by having to have two qualifying days for his Captains Day. One third of the qualifier entrants made it through to the Captains Day and what a brilliant day they all had. On Saturday afternoon following the morning given over to qualifiers the Captain entertained his visitors and had the ladies play for his prizes to them. Saturday evening all were treated to a superb buffet provided by KC Catering which kick-started a brilliant weekend. On Sunday KC were again on hand to provide all participants with a scrumptious Bar-B-Que right to the end of the playoff which was then followed by the presentation of prizes. The fact that the destiny of the Captains Prize came right down to the Par 3 Hole 7 final hole of the 27 only added to the drama and occasion. The two year wait for his big day could not have gone any better for popular Captain Justin

90 Qualifiers took part as Captain Justin Byrne hosted his prizegiving day on Sunday. A slight drizzle awaited the early starters, but it did not stop Martin Savage (21) setting the early target of 37 points. When all players had completed their round 37 points was the qualifying mark needed to reach the extra 9 holes in the afternoon to see who would win the beautiful Waterford Crystal Vase first prize. Whilst 37 was the low qualifying mark it was Daniel Hughes (5) who was the leading qualifier shooting a one under 69 for a total of 42 points which was matched by Paddy Malone (10) with Graham Johnston (28), Conor Walker (10) and Jamie Duffy (6) next all with 40 points. In total there were 18 players back out for the third 9 holes in the afternoon.

The three par 3s (12-16-7) three par 4s (10-11-1) and 3 par 5s (17-18-6) playoff holes provided plenty of drama as the play unfolded. Neil Smyth (10) with 22 points in the third 9 set the benchmark at 59 pts total. With 2 x3 balls remaining Neil was still holding the lead before he was deposed by Seniors player Kieran McDonnell (20) who matched the 22 points to go with his first round 39 for a 61-point top score. The last 3 ball housed the top 3 scores from the morning 18 and 2 of them right in the mix for the title. Paddy Malone (10) pitched to 7or 8 foot as Graham Johnston (28) pulled his shot left of the green before chipping on. Graham missed his putt for Par opening the door for Paddy to birdie for the title. Paddy’s attempt just slipped by the hole but was safely in for his Par.

We had a three-way tie on 61points between Kieran, Graham and Paddy with Kieran grabbing the glory by virtue of his better third 9. A truly thrilling climax to a great day’s golf.

P.S. Whilst[CGC1][CGC2] they may not have featured in the golf the “Ballyholland Boys” know a good thing when they see it, having played with Kieran in qualifying the were on the 7/1 Captains Day winner.

Full list of Justin Byrne Captains Day prize winners: 1st Kieran McDonnell 61 pts; 2nd Graham Johnston 61pts; 3rd Paddy Malone 61 pts; 4th Neil Smyth 59 pts. Gross David Pilkington; Past Captains Paddy Malone; Leading Qualifier Daniel Hughes (5) 42 pts; Country Member Winner-James Fearon, Runner-up Ciaran Hartigan; Front 9 Jamie Duffy 23 pts; Back 9 Kieran Crummy 22; Third 9 Conor Walker 19 pts; Amen Corner (12-13-14) Stephen Campbell; Best Dressed Noel McParland

Club President Fr Kevin Cullen showed that he still has the competitive edge he possessed all through his sporting life, as he won Captain Justin Byrne prize for Seniors on Thursday morning. The 76-year young sporting cleric rolled back the years with a vintage display which saw him return a winning 44 points. Hot on his heels was Brendan Hughes who finished a point off the lead as Gerry McShane took third on the countback from Seamus McCoy both with 42 points.

Katie Boyle (20) was the winner of the Captains Prize to ladies with a score of 38 points. Katie marked her first major win with 3 points to spare over the in-form runner-up Louise Mulligan who edged out third placed Fiona Campbell on the countback. Lady Captain Eilis will be hosting her Captains weekend on Sat Sept 11 and Sun Sept 12.

The club will be hosting a qualifyingU S Kids Golf tournament this coming Sunday Sept 5. The course has seen a lot of kids from ages 7 to 18 coming for practice rounds this last couple of weeks in preparation for their big day on Sunday. Proceedings will get under way at 11am under the guidance of Zoe Allen for the different age groups of both boys and girls.

The last Friday Open of the month was graced with excellent weather and a very large turnout of visitors and members on the eve of Captain Justin Byrne hosting his big weekend including Captains Day. The scores did justice to the excellence of the course with Dundalk man Stephen Markey (10) warming up for Captains Day by winning the Friday Open with 43 points. Stephen finished a point ahead of Ciaran Fallon (25) who in turn was a point clear of third placed Conaill Devin (20) with 41 points.

It was a bonus day bonanza for Mayobridge’s Kevin McClorey (38) as his 40 points earned him the €100 prize for the best visitor score for the Month of August.

COUNTY LOUTH

PETER Lyons Memorial Trophy GoY competition, played on Friday and Sunday: 1st JJ Carroll (8) 67 ob9, 2nd MJ O’Brien (6) 67 ob9, Gross prize Gerard Dunne 67.

Eugene Gillan Minor Scratch Cup, sponsored by Smiths of Drogheda and played on Saturday: 1st Sean McGillick (Mannan Castle) 23pts ob9, 2nd Cormac Broomfield (Balbriggan) 23pts, 3rd Neill Dagger (Elmgreen) 21pts, 1st nett Pat McCabe (22) Co Louth 40pts ob9, 4th Chris Fingleton (Co Louth) 20pts ob9, 2nd nett Michael Durnin (21) Co Louth 40pts ob6.

Last Friday’s Nine-Hole Team Event sponsored by the Black Bull: 1st Joan Cullen (32), Malachy Cullen (14), Helen Califf (50) & Padraig Califf (17) 53pts; 2nd Dorothy Collins (20), John Collins (19), Anne Kieran (44) & Brian Kieran (29) 52pts.

Since 2017 Co Louth has enjoyed a Swap Day with The Island GC, but members of both clubs missed out on it last year due to Covid-19.

This year’s event, held on August 22nd, was well supported by members of both clubs who always look forward to this outing and enjoy each others’ facilities at minimal cost.

Results from the Swap Day Island Golf Club Four-Person Team Event: 1st Stephen Murphy (8), Paul Lambe (13), Niall Kerbey (5) & Colin Rafferty (12) 87pts; 2nd Peter Walsh (7), Ronan Gannon (4), Frank Gannon (4) & Peter Gillen (16) 84pts.

Fred & Rita Morgan Mixed Foursomes Trophy nine-hole event played on August 20th and sponsored by the Morgan family: 1st Geraldine Doggett & Patrick Joy 21pts ob3, 2nd Dennis Brennan & Ann Marie Daly 21pts, 3rd Dorothy Collins & John Collins 20pts.

CO LOUTH LADIES

RESULTS from Honorary Secretary Sheila Bowers’ Prize, held last Tuesday, were as follows:

Overall winner Cathryn Collins (12) 69 ob9, Best gross Oonagh Purfield 74. Class 1 winner Ruth Kelly (16) 69, 2nd Therese Callaghan (15) 74 ob3; Class 2 winner Teresa Ronan (21) 74, 2nd Mary McCabe (27) 75 ob9; Class 3 winner Orla Briscoe (41) 70, 2nd Michele Reddan (29) 72. Nine-hole qualifying winner Lorraine Donnelly 18pts ob6, 2nd Nancy Allen 18pts ob6.

Commiserations to our Under-19s who were narrowly beaten in the Girls’ Inter-Club All-Ireland semi-final in Clontarf last Wednesday.

The girls fought a great battle against Kanturk, winning one match and losing the other before the last match was decided on hole 19.

The girls - Emily Murray, Catherine Gray and Ellen O’Shaughnessy, with Elizabeth Sue Sharkey and Molly McGuire as subs - have represented the club very well throughout the summer and have a lot to be proud of.

They put in a great effort as a team and all the members are super proud of their performance.

DUNDALK

Fergal Harte is certainly a player bang in form at the moment. A member of the club’s regional winning Jimmy Bruen Shield team, he was part of the pairings that delivered the winning point in the recent semi-final win over Donabate and the final victory over Castleknock.

Sandwiched in between those two performances was a superb round of 43pts to claim the Arkew Cup on countback from Michael Begley after both had shot 43pts in what was also the fifth Golfer of the Year event.

Playing off eight, Harte was one over par gross for the 18 holes as he produced a round that included two birdies, 13 pars and three bogeys. Eight of those pars came on the front nine where he also bogeyed the index one fourth to turn with 21pts. The four-point birdies came at 12th and 16th and although his back nine was bookended by one point bogeys at the 10th and 18th he still managed to get home in 22pts for a total of 43pts.

That was enough to give him a better back nine by two points than Begley who, playing off 19, also shot 43pts. Begley went out in 23pts, scoring three points on six of the nine holes and had three more three points pars down the back as well as a four-point birdie for his three at the 16th. However, he failed to score at the par four 11th and could only pick up one point at par five 12th and in the end those holes proved his undoing.

Junior Cup manager Shane Hession took the Gross Prize with an excellent score of 37pts while Divisional honours went to Cathal Muckian (11), Ciaran Daly (14) and Robert Williams (18).

It was a good week for Williams as on Wednesday, playing off 16, he won Division 2 with a fine score of 38pts and saw his handicap index drop from 17.1 to 13.3.

Fergal Sexton won Wednesday’s competition with 42pts off eight as he beat Noel Tully (16) by one point with Fearghal Duffy (16) a shot further back on 40pts. Sexton’s round included biridies at the 9th and 15th, 12 pars and four bogeys as he went out in 22pts and came home in 20pts.

The other divisional winners were Stephen English (7) and Ciaran Rafferty (21) while Colin Roche recorded the day’s best gross score of 36pts.

The Past Captains and Presidents Prize was held on Sunday, August 22 and was won by Sean Hession (8) with 39pts. Dessie Ward (15) finished a shot further back on 38pts with Brian O’Neill (24) third on 36pts.

Caolan Rafferty scored 4.5 points out of a possible six as Leinster finished runners-up to Connacht in the Interprovincials at Shannon Golf Club last week. Playing with Marc Boucher, Caolan won his foursomes matches against Munster and Connacht and drew against Ulster while he also won his singles matches against Munster and Ulster with his two-hole win over Ulster’s Jack Hewitt proving to be the match-winning point as that tie went to the wire. His only defeat of the week came in the singles against Connacht when he was beaten by jack McDonnell.

This week’s jackpot in the Club Lotto will be €3,150. Last week’s numbers were 10-13-19-26. Anne McArdle won the weekly prize. All funds raised by the Club Lotto go to club projects. To enter go to https://www.ourfundraiser.ie/org/dundalkgc or contact the Club Office.

Tuesday, August 17 - Lady President Gents Nine Hole Singles Stableford - Conor McClenaghan (17) 24pts, Martin McDonnell (20) 20pts.

Saturday, August 21 & Sunday, August 22 - Arkew Cup (GOY 5) Singles Stableford – Overall: Fergal Harte (8) 43/22pts, Michael Begley (19) 43/20. Gross: Shane Hession (1) 37pts. Division 1: Cathal Muckian (11) 41pts, Ciaran Traynor (5) 39pts. Division 2: Ciaran Daly (14) 42pts, Conor Rafferty (15) 40pts. Division 3: Robert Williams (18) 42pts, Michael Greene (24) 39pts.

Sunday, August 22 - Past Captains and Presidents Prize - Sean Hession (8) 39pts, Dessie Ward (15) 38pts, Brian O’Neill (24) 36pts.

Wednesday, August 25 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Fergal Sexton (8) 42pts, Noel Tully (16) 41pts. Fearghal Duffy (16) 40pts. Division 1: Stephen English (7) 38pts. Division 2: Robert Williams (16) 38pts. Division 3: Ciaran Rafferty (21) 36pts. Gross Recognition: Colin Roche (1) 36pts.

Friday, August 27 - Social Nine Hole Fourball Stroke - Amanda Reenan & Padraig Hassett 31.75. Michael O’Sullivan & Kay O’Sullivan 33.00.

DUNDALK LADIES

The popular four lady team event, sponsored by Specsavers, was held on Saturday, August 21s and Tuesday, August 24. The winning team of Joan McKenna, Olive Jones, Siobhan Rogers and Anne Murray returned a superb score of 83 points.

The runners up which was a team comprised of the three Rowland sisters and Ciara McGinnity, were two points further behind, securing this place on countback with 81 points from Geraldine Mohan, Theresa Connolly, Caroline Dunne and Ashfield’s Tina Kirk. .

Presentation of prizes took place in the clubhouse on Tuesday evening. Thank you to Specsavers for their continued very generous sponsorship of this event.

A strong contingent of girls from Dundalk Golf Club took part in a Juvenile Open Competition at Co. Louth Golf Club recently. They braved the wind and rain and gained valuable experience of playing links golf.

The Club had three prize winners on the day with Grace Cosgrove winning the Girls U13 Mary Gannon Cup. Anna Rowland finished second in the Philomena Garvey Trophy for Girls U18 and Mia McDermott was third in the McCabe Cup for Girls U15.

Congratulations to Grace, Anna and Mia and well done to everybody who represented Dundalk Golf Club in Baltray.

Saturday, August 21s and Tuesday, August 24 – Four Lady Team Event sponsored by Specsavers – Winners: Joan McKenna (29.2), Olive Jones (25.9), Síobhan Rogers (17.7) & Ann Murray (21) 83pts. Runners Up: Anna Rowland (24.8), Katie Rowland (22.7), Eve Rowland (11) & Cíara McGinnity (39) 81/43pts. Third: Geraldine Mohan (33.4), Tina Kirk (Ashfield) (44.8), Theresa Connolly (15) & Caroline Dunne (23.7) 81pts. Nine Hole Competition: Kate English (38.1) 21pts, Joan Sexton (26.4) 17 Points.

GREENORE LADIES

Special Competition: 1st Marie McAnallen (14) 78 pts 42/36; 1st 18: Anne McDonnell (31) 36pts; 2nd 18: Alison Malone (46) 42pts.

Thursday’s Open Singles sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care: 1st Margaret Hanley (34) 40pts; 2nd Lisa Crudden(30) 39pts; Gross Clodagh McCarthy (12) 25gross pts; 3rd Cynthia Cranston (23) 37pts Kilkeel Golf Club.

Wednesday’s St Vincent’s Past Pupil 2nd Annual competition: 1st Aine Kirk (46) 36pts – Ashfield Golf Club; 2nd Ruth Black (25) 36pts – Ardee Golf Club; 3rd Maura Coyle (33) 36pts – Dundalk Golf Club.

Open Singles on August 18th: 1st Carmel McCarthy (34) 35pts; 9 Hole Members: Carolyn McAdam (28) 21pts.

The Ladies Revive Active 4 Ball team captained by Pat Cluskey and Rita Mulligan were defeated by Clontarf ladies in the North Leinster Area final.

MANNAN CASTLE

THE course was in fantastic condition for our August Monthly Medal competition, held the weekend before last.

Thomas Kevin was the winner with an impressive five-stroke victory. He ended up with a nett 61 and played some great golf.

Derek Murnaghan came in second with a nett round of 66, with Eamon Sherry taking third place with nett 67. Conor Farrelly took the gross prize with a solid round of 78.

Full result: 1st Thomas Kevin (PH 23) 61 nett; 2nd Derek Murnaghan (PH 12) 66 nett; Gross prize Conor Farrelly (PH 7) 78 gross; 3rd Eamon Sherry (PH 23) 67 nett.

Mannan Castle Seniors Paddy Martin Perpetual Cup: In glorious weather Mannan Castle seniors gathered to remember Paddy Martin, a long-time member of Mannan Castle Golf Club and Seniors Club and a former senior secretary/treasurer.

Paddy enjoyed his golf and played as often as he could, and especially loved playing with the Seniors every Tuesday.

The Paddy Martin Perpetual Cup was generously donated by the Martin family and it was fitting that his son Alan and grandson Oisin, who made the trip from Tipperary to participate in the inaugural competition last Tuesday, presented the cup to winner Jimmy McMahon. Jimmy recounted the many rounds of golf he enjoyed with Paddy over a 50-year friendship.

Full result: 1st Jimmy Mc Mahon (18) 39pts; 2nd Fred Fitzsimons (21) 38pts; 3rd Michael Johnson (17) 36pts (c/b). Front 9 Oliver Fox (12) 20pts (c/b). Back 9 Tommy Duffy (22) 19pts (c/b).

MANNAN LADIES

A TREMENDOUS back nine that included a birdie and four pars catapulted Mary Cassidy to the top of the leaderboard in this week’s competition sponsored by Evelann’s Boutique.

Mary’s front nine was pretty good too, with another couple of pars adding to her runaway winning total of 42 points.

The nearest challenger was Madeleine Devine four points back in second place and Marie Finnegan was a further point behind on 37 to take third spot on countback.

Full result: 1st Mary Cassidy (19) 42pts; 2nd Madeleine Devine (20) 38pts; 3rd Marie Finnegan (12) 37pts c/b.

Congratulations to the winners and well done to everyone who played.

Many thanks to Evelanns Boutique, Main Street, Carrickmacross, for the generous sponsorship. As ever, we encourage you to support the businesses that support us.

Presentation to Carrickmacross Lions Club Presentation to Carol McMahon President of the Carrickmacross Lions from Captain Philip Hughes and Lady Captain Marie Sweeney, a cheque for €200, funds raised from their 2020/21 Captains’ Drive-in.

SEAPOINT LADIES

CONGRATULATIONS to the following winning teams from the Two-Person Open competition played on August 22nd which was kindly sponsored by the Cottage Pharmacy.

1st J Russell/P Usher 52pts, 2nd A McCullough/P McCullough 49pts, 3rd A Black/M Kinnane 48pts.

Last Thursday’s results were as follows:

Nine-hole stableford winner Valerie Bird (8) 20pts; Eighteen-hole stableford winner Breda Moore (20) 37pts, 2nd Bernadette Matthews (23) 36pts. Congratulations to all.

SEAPOINT P&P

SEAPOINT held their annual ladies strokeplay competition on Saturday and the results were as follows: 1st 36 nett Joanne Cooney 99, 2nd 36 nett Barbara Murphy 103 (ob18 51.5), Best 36 gross Noeleen Bedford 115 (ob 9 29).Well done ladies.

Congratulations is also due to Joanne Cooney on winning the Ladies Club Player of the Year award for 2020.

Belated congratulations also to Noeleen who won the ladies grade 1 section in the Navan Scratch Cup recently.

Members are advised that the Captains’ (Pat Greene and Mary Coyle) Prize will be held this coming Sunday. Members are asked to be present in the clubhouse from 9.10. Accordingly the course is closed to green fees from 9am to 12 30 on Sunday but is open to the public at all other times.

The Louth Down Monaghan Regional P&P Board held their all-Ireland qualifiers on Sunday.

The senior section was held in Collon and the qualifiers were: Sean Goggins 90, Ian Donnelly 97, Barry Thornton 97, David O’Brien 98, Greg Hoey 101, Mark Millar 101and Peter Reilly 101.

The intermediate section was held in MacBride and the qualifiers were: Gerry Breen snr 100, Aaron Murray 101, Kieran McDonnell 101, Olan Flanagan 102 and Seamus Byrne 103.

The Junior section was held in Killineer and the qualifiers were: Michael Leech 104, Jack Carr 105, Jack Crosby 105, Fergal Donohue 107 and Tony Butler 109.

Congratulations to all who participated and the best of luck to the qualifiers. Thank to all three clubs - Collon, MacBride and Killineer - who had the courses in great condition.