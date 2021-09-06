GOLF | Eddie’s surprise win at Galgorm

Former St Oliver's CC school teacher Eddie Maguire after winning the Handa British Golf Open for blind and visually impaired golfers.

When Eddie Maguire teed off in his ninth Handa British Golf Open for blind and visually impaired golfers at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in County Antrim the week before last, he was ranked as one of the outsiders in a quality international field.

But in what could be a great sporting year for Mayo, the former Mayo footballer and St Oliver’s CC Drogheda school teacher pulled off the shock of the golfing season as he shot two nett level par rounds for a stableford total of 72 points and a three-stroke victory.

One of the golfers described the course as “a beast” and it definitely posed serious problems for all the golfers.

It’s debatable whether visually impaired golfers should have to play a course that had hosted the Handa World Invitational only two weeks earlier, but there was still some good scoring over the two days.

Maguire’s playing partner was a former British army officer, Jason Heathfield, who had been seriously injured in Afghanistan.

Blacksod golfer Eddie is currently in third place in the 10-event Irish Order of Merit title race, which finishes off at Royal Dublin in late November,and is called “The Race to Royal Dublin”.

The top three will be selected to represent Ireland in the Handa South African and Handa World Championships in Cape Town, South Africa, next April.