GOLF | Dundalk set sights on national title

Peter Nordon of SOSAD receives a cheque from Lady Captain Pauline Campbell which were the proceeds of the Dundalk Lady Captain’s Charity Day in July.

Maura O’Callaghan of North Louth Hospice, receives a cheque from Dundalk Lady Captain Pauline Campbell, which were the proceeds of a charity day held in June.

Dundalk Golf Club head to Belfast this week in search of what would be the club’s second national title in its 116 year history.

The club’s sole green pennant was claimed in 2004 when they won the Jimmy Bruen Shield and it is this competition that will be in their sights at Shandon Park Golf Club.

“The victory in 2004 is still fondly remembered around the Club and it would be great to bring back a second national pennant from Belfast this week,” said Club Captain Trevor Giff.

The Jimmy Bruen Shield is a foursomes competition for golfers with a handicap of no less than 3.5 and no more than 10.5 as the maximum handicap for any pairing is 14.0. It is played off scratch between five two player pairings.

The formation of Golf Ireland has led to changes in the structure of inter-club golf in Ireland with Leinster being broken up into three regions, Munster and Ulster being divided into two and Connacht remaining as one region. The All-Ireland series now comprises of eight teams instead of the four provincial winners as in previous years.

After getting a bye in the opening round of the Leinster North region, Dundalk beat Royal Tara 3-2, Headfort 3-2, Co Meath 3.5 to 1.5, and Donabate 3-2 before seeing off Castleknock 3-2 in the Leinster North final to claim the regional pennant. That has earned them a quarter-final meeting with Ulster North champions Strabane on Tuesday morning at 8am. The Tyrone club have certainly clocked up the miles in their journey to the All-Ireland series with wins over Faughan Valley, City of Belfast, Rosapenna, Balmorral, Cloughaneely and Fortwilliam on their way to the regional title.

Should Dundalk win they will face the winners of the quarter-final between Co Cavan and Beech Park in the semi-finals. The other half of the draw sees defending champions, Berehaven from Cork, face Gowran Park while Carrick on Shannon meet Tramore.