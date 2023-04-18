Glenmore AC athletes quick off the blocks

THE track and field season made its official return on Sunday with the annual Pre-Louth Championships and 54 of Glenmore AC’s juvenile athletes travelled from the Peninsula to the meeting in Drogheda’s Lourdes Stadium and secured plenty of medals and personal bests.

The morning kicked off with the sprinters, with Lily McDonald taking the first podium position for Glenmore with a super run to claim third in the Girls U8 60m and her feat matched by Cian O’Reilly’s third-place finish in the equivalent boys’ race.

The Glenmore boys dominated the U10 sprints, with cousins Ethan Kane and Jamie Kane battling it out over the 60m and placing a superb first and third respectively.

There was never any doubt about Luke Ryan’s speed heading into this competition, but he left the rest of the field behind in the U11 Boys 60m final to claim the top spot on the podium with a convincing win.

Harry McArdle ran well throughout the heats and semi-finals in the U12 Boys 60m to claim his spot in the final eight, but he saved the best until last as he stormed across the finish line in third place.

The Boys U13 80m final was a tightly-contested race, with Calum Murphy settling for a creditable second place having been pipped on the line.

Marc Byrne was the final sprint athlete in action for Glenmore AC. Marc has been going from strength to strength over the last year and he continued his winning form to claim a silver medal in the U16 Boys 100m.

In the field events Una O’Reilly jumped a PB in a very strong U11 Girls long jump competition to claim third place. Molly Anne Moore also achieved a PB of 4.17m, narrowly missing out on a medal to take fourth place in the Girls U15 long jump.

Oscar Connolly also achieved a PB in the Boys U15 long jump competition to take a well deserved second place.

Katie McCourt got on the podium in the U17 Girls competition after she put in a consistent performance across her three jumps to take third place out of age, while Marc Byrne jumped 5.14m to claim gold in the Boys U17 competition.

In the shot putt Aaron Kane put in a strong performance to take third place in the Boys U14 age group.

Molly Anne Moore was again unlucky not to medal in the Girls U16 shot putt competition, finishing just outside the medals in fourth place.

Marc Byrne showed his strength and consistency in the shot putt to claim another top podium finish and his third medal of the day.

The focus turned to the distance races in the afternoon, with Glenmore athletes dominating the majority of the races with a total of six golds and 12 top-three finishes.

Lily McDonald added to her morning sprint medal to work her way up through the field and claim a fantastic first place in the 300m U8 Girls race.

She was followed home by Chloe Finnegan in fourth place. This was a fantastic performance by this young athlete in her first ever competition, claiming some valuable county points.

Cian O’Reilly also added to his medal tally to claim another third-place finish in the Boys U8 300m.

It was a one-two for Glenmore AC in the Boys U10 500m, with cousins Ethan Kane and Jamie Kane again doing battle for the top two positions. This time it was Jamie who crossed the line first in a closely contested finish, with Ethan in second place.

The U11 Boys race was also closely contested, with Glenmore topping the podium again.

Conor Finnegan worked his way from the back of the lead pack through the first 400m, got out in front and extended his advantage over the last 200m to cross the finish line in a fantastic first place.

Aaron Finnegan ran a great race and was unlucky to miss out on a medal in fourth place, but nevertheless he collected valuable county points in the process.

There was another double podium finish for Glenmore in the U12 Boys 600m, with Patrick Duffy leading from the start and Dylan Murphy battling at the back of the lead pack.

Dylan clawed his way into second place in a very exciting sprint down the home straight, but was pipped on the line and eventually had to settle third, just behind Patrick who claimed the victory.

This duo are going from strength to strength in distance running on the back of a very successful cross-country season.

Meabh Walsh battled it out in the Girls U13 600m to claim another medal for the club. She ran the majority of the race on the shoulder of the lead athlete, creating a sizeable gap between themselves and the rest of the field.

A sprint down the home straight saw Meabh finish in second place in a strong field.

The U13 Boys 600m attracted another large field of athletes, with a busy first 200m as they jostled for position.

However, Calum Murphy took the lead as they passed the finish line for the first time and he settled into a good pace to give himself a comfortable lead down the back straight, eventually crossing the finish line uncontested to take gold, adding to his sprint medal.

Last up for Glenmore AC in the distance races was the U15 Girls 800m, with Sophie Cumiskey and Molly Anne Moore both representing the club. Molly Anne led from the gun, passing the 200m mark in just over 30 seconds. She completed the first lap with a 50-metre lead and continued to pull away over the next 400m, to cross the finish line 80 metres ahead of the next athlete with a superb new PB of 2:28.

Sophie ran a great race in second place for most of the race, but tired legs got the better of her and she eventually came third.

The relays were the final events of the day and the U17 girls team of Molly Anne Moore, Sophie Caldwell, Sophie Cumiskey and Katie McCourt were first up on the track to claim third.

They were followed onto the track by the U15 Girls team of Saoirse Murphy, Gillian Tuohy, Aoife O’Reilly and& Molly Anne Moore who fought hard in a closely contested race to cross the finish line in first.

Sophie Cumiskey joined them on the podium with a second-place finish in a mixed club team.

The U12 Boys had two teams on the start line, with Patrick Duffy, Dylan Murphy, Harry McArdle and Conor Finnegan finishing runners-up and the second Glenmore team in fifth place.

The U10 Boys relay team were the final winners of the day for Glenmore AC with James Duffy, Ethan Kane, Jamie Kane and Caillum Murphy storming down the home straight to claim first place against tough competition.

Also deserving of a mention were Glenmore’s other representatives on the day, namely Conor Cumiskey, Finn McCann, Brianna Murphy, Emily Murphy, Niamh Ryan, Aidan Galligan, Aoibheann Finneganm Erin Gallagher, Alexi Menary, Fiadh Murphy, Theo Dearey, Adam McDonald, Ciaran Doyle, Charlie Gallagher, Colin Oliver, Daisy Mae Caldwell, Darragh Ryan, Tynan Ward, Clara Connor, Aisling McGarrity, Jonah Moore, Colleen Carron, Sean Duffy, Patrick Oliver, Aine Gallagher and Katie-Jo McBride.

Next up is the Louth County Championships at Bush on May 6th and 7th.