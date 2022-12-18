Get your new year off to an Ace start

Don't forget to get your new year off to the best possible start by signing up for our annual 5k R-Ace this January 2. This year's course is a fast 'out and back' from St Fechins’ GAA grounds in Beaulieu so it will suit everybody from buggy pushers to PB hunters.

Register now online for only €15 for individuals and €45 for families. Every entrant will take home a R-ace 5k bobble hat and goodie bag and the first 100 home will receive a medal, too.

Big thanks to Coca Cola International Services who are the main sponsor of our R-Ace 5k again this year. Coca Cola have sponsored our race every year since our inception in 2019 and we are delighted to receive their support again this year.

Ace is grateful for the support received by all of our race sponsors: Coca Cola International Services, Keogh’s Crisps, Fyffes, Water Wipes, East Coast Bake House, Precision Cleaning, Glanbia, Donridge Print.

LENNON SOLAR 5K

Hundreds turned out on a very windy and miserable Sunday morning for the Lennon Solar Christmas 5k. There is always a great atmosphere at this event so well done to all at DDAC for their organisation.

Despite the wind blowing hard against the athletes on the way back to the stadium, all of the Ace athletes put in super performances.

Congratulations to Angela Kearney, who won her category. Chloe Cooney and Eimear Cooney finished second and third respectively in the junior girls’ race and Debbie Lucey helped them to make up the second place ladies’ team. Well done, all.

Danny Nugent, of IFF fame, came home in second place in the junior boys’ race. Well done, Danny.

The Marrons made it a family affair with Dad Ian and sons Alfie and Ollie running it together. Well done to the two boys, who are aged 11 and 9 and growing in confidence with each 5k they undertake. Barry Hanley and Brendan Nolan also flew the Ace Colours today.

Thanks to Chloe and Daniel for distributing the fliers for our own 5k on January 2. Well done to all.