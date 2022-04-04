Future looks good as Wolves shine in finals

The Drogheda Wolves U16 boys team who completed a quadruple of trophies in the one season.

The Drogheda Wolves U14 girls came up short in their BNI Cup Final.

DROGHEDA Wolves can look back on a fantastic weekend at underage level despite mixed fortunes for their various teams.

The U14 boys did brilliantly to qualify for the All-Ireland Club Championships and won all three of their games on Saturday to come up against Louth rivals Dundalk Ravens in the semi-finals on Sunday, a game which they lost by just three points.

Despite that disappointment the Wolves lads dug deep and returned to the court to beat UUT by nine points to secure a third-place finish in the AICCs.

Three Wolves teams also competed in the BNI (Basketball Northern Ireland) Cup Finals on Sunday.

First onto the court were the U14 girls who lost out to a stronger Queens side, but there was some consolation after Wolves’ Zara Duddy received an All Star Player award.

Drogheda’s U16 boys completed a remarkable quadruple with another win in the BNI Cup.

Already the champions of both the North East and BNI leagues, Wolves played a strong Belfast Phoenix team for the third time this season, having already beaten them twice, and they came out of the gate on top form, storming to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter off the back of some great team defense and beautiful passing in their fast break offence.

Quarter two slowed down just a little as Phoenix got to grips with Wolves’ defense, but with a change of tactic in the second half Wolves ran away with the game as their captain and eventual MVP Finn Walsh (15 points) and Kuba Malecki (18) dominated on offense off the back of excellent team defense from all five players on the floor.

The U16s now advance to the All-Ireland Club Championships at the end of April, with a stopover the week before at the highly competitive Billy Kelly U17 tournament in Cork which will be great preparation against bigger and stronger competition

Despite a cracking start the U18 boys lost out to Belfast Phoenix in their final.

This was the last underage game for some of the team, many of whom have been with the former Bullets since the junior academy, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for them as adult players.