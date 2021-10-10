Four more St Peter’s athletes crowned Louth champions

The Louth Cross Country season continued on Sunday when Glenmore AC hosted the Louth Intermediate and Uneven age Championship.

The St Peters Club had another successful day with no fewer than four athletes becoming Louth Cross Country champions.

The day started with two under eight races which were non championship hosted by Glenmore AC. This was a great start to the day for the St Peters Club with Colm Duff leading from the start right through to the finish.

Next up was the girls under nine race with Esterra Zenderowska running very well and was unlucky not to medal closely followed by Saoirse Fallon who ran really well in her first Cross Country race.

The boys under nine race was a very competitive affair with the ever improving Obinna Enyoazu finishing in second place.

Caoimhe Morgan and Sabina Zenderowska both put in brave performances in the girls under 11 finishing high up in the very large field of athletes.

Conor Duff had another fine performance following on from his display last week in Darver. Conor led in the early stages and did well to finish a very impressive third in the boys under 11 race. Tony Gorham had the run of his life and finished in the top half as did Cillian Fallon in his first club outing.

The girls under-13 race had a very strong St Peters contingent doing battle, Deirbhile Morgan led the St Peters team home in the girls under thirteen with another strong display, Emily and Hannah O’Reilly showed their experience, packing well to score valuable points, the last of the team scorers was Niamh Allen who passed two athletes on the home straight to clinch the team bronze medal, the team was completed by great performances from Laura Duff, Emily O’Donoghue and Tatiana Zenderowska.

The under thirteen boys race had only one representative but that didn’t matter to Ross Hillen as he repeated his heroics of last week this time moving up an age and finishing with the exact same result winning a silver championship medal for the second week in a row.

The girls under fifteen race was all about one athlete who led from start to finish, Dearbhla Allen was very impressive as she has been since the Cross Country season started winning with a bit to spare and completing a Championship double having won the Under sixteen title the previous week.

Harry O’Reilly was the sole St Peters athlete in the boys under fifteen race, Harry started really well and just faded in the closing stages but would have gained good confidence from his performance.

Niamh Brady led the girls under seventeen race from the start and showed her class as she pulled away from her competitors to clinch yet another Louth Championship, Ifeoma Enyoazu showed that she can do just about anything, Ifeoma would be known as a sprinter but ran very well to finish just outside the medals.

The under nineteen girls race saw another St Peters Athlete crowned Champion when Leah Mooney got her reward for her dedication to training clinching the County title.

The last race of the day was the boys U17 race, this was another success for St Peters with Cian Gorham leading from gun to tape. Cian has had a brilliant year on the track and will hope to carry that form into the Cross Country season.