Five-star show from Louth men and women in National League final

Part of the Louth team which competed at the National Inter-County League Final. Front row (l to r) Dearbhlá Allen, Tara O'Connor, Rachel Culligan, Enya Silkena, Gráinne Moran, Eimear Cooney and Rosemary Gibson; Back row (l to r) Jimmy English, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Seán Reilly, Cormac Canning, Stevie Wong, Andrew Kelly and Thomas McGrane.

THE Louth senior men’s and women’s athletes were in action recently in the final of the inaugural National Inter-County League, staged at Tullamore Harriers Stadium, where both teams performed well to finish in fifth place overall.

The star performer from the Wee County was arguably Enya Silkena (Dundalk St Gerard’s), who won the long jump and javelin and also finished third in the 200m.

The other individual event winners were her clubmates Isabelle Adel in the shot put and Tara O’Connor in the high jump, while Adel also finished third in the discus.

The big occasion provided a platform for Drogheda & District AC’s Andrew Kelly, Cormac Canning and James English to showcase their skills on a wider scale and they collectively achieved a commendable fifth place ranking nationwide.

Notable results included Andrew Kelly securing a respectable third place in the County Men’s 400m with a time of 51.57sec.

The County Men’s 4x400m Relay events also saw Drogheda & District involvement, with Cormac Canning, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Andrew Kelly and Seán Reilly combining their efforts to achieve a second-place finish in a time of 3:31.58.

Additionally, the quartet of James English, Tiernan Lennon, Adam Russell and Stevie Wong earned a fifth-place finish in the 4x400m Relay, completing it in 48.50sec to bring the day to a satisfying close.

Indeed, a host of Louth athletes finished in the top three in their events.

On the men’s team these included Euan Canniffe (Boyne – 2nd javelin and 3rd discus), Oliver Gormley (Dundealgan – 2nd 110m hurdles), Andrew Kelly (Drogheda & District – 3rd 400m), Tadg Reilly (Dunleer – 3rd shot put) and Charlie Sands (Ardee & District – 3rd 400m hurdles). In addition, the 4x400m team of Kelly, Cormac Canning (Drogheda & District), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Dunleer) and Seán Reilly (St Peter’s) impressed in finishing in second place.

Jimmy English (Drogheda & District), Tiernan Lennon (Dundealgan), Thomas McGrane (St Peter’s), Danny Nugent (Ace), Adam Russell (Ace) and Stevie Wong (Drogheda & District) also contributed valuable points to the team score.

Top-three finishers for the women’s team included Emma Conway (Redeemer – 2nd weight for distance and 3rd hammer) and Dearbhlá Allen (St Peter’s – 2nd 2000m steeplechase).

There were also strong performances from Judith Bell (St Peter’s), Eimear Cooney (Ace), Rachel Culligan (Dundalk St Gerard’s), Rosemary Gibson (Blackrock), Gráinne Moran (Dundalk St Gerard’s), Victoria Ovie (Dundalk St Gerard’s) and Mary Scanlon (Blackrock).