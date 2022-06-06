First local champion in 27 years as Maguire shows Eastern promise to win at Baltray

LAYTOWN & Bettystown player Alex Maguire has been crowned East of Ireland Golf champion after he blitzed through the field with rounds of 65 and 68 on the final day at County Louth GC in Baltray. Beginning the day at 7.30am, over an hour before the final groups teed off, Maguire had nothing to lose and in the end he had two shots to spare over Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) and Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty to become the first local winner of the championship since Seapoint’s Declan Branigan back in 1995. “I said to my girlfriend yesterday I didn’t think I could win today, but then I just caught fire,’ said the 21-year-old. "I had a shank on the second hole this morning and then went four or five-under for the back nine.

"It was funny in the North (of Ireland Championship) last year I had a shank on the first hole and went on to win, so I maybe thought there was something special going on.

“I just went at everything, the swing felt very good and I managed to get lucky a few times and roll in a few putts."

Maguire eagled his final hole to set the clubhouse lead on 8-under par, but two strong players in McDonnell and Rafferty were just one stroke behind with birdie opportunities in their favour.

While Rafferty posted a final round 69 to finish on 6-under, a wayward drive from McDonnell on 18 when he needed a birdie to force a play-off meant the win was confirmed for Maguire.

“That waiting around was not very fun. I wish it was decided about an hour ago so I didn’t have to wait around, so I am delighted. Out of all of them, to win at home - this one is the one I wanted to win. This is the main one because I only live across the road about 10 minutes away.”

The home support was evident as crowds flocked to Baltray in support of the local players in contention.

“It was nice to have most of my friends out here. They started playing golf a couple of years ago. My family were out here, my sister came back from Croatia yesterday, so she popped up instead of going back to sleep.

"That crowd out there was nice. It’s not often you play in front of a home crowd like that in contention. It was really special.”

Rafferty and McDonnell tied for second on 6-under, while Richard Knightly (Royal Dublin), Robert Brazil (Naas) and Luke O’Neill (Connemara) finished a further two shots back.