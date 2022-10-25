First half blitz sees Boyne do business

Boyne's Robbie Vallejo smiles for the camera as he scores the second of his three tries in the victory over Seapoint. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

BOYNE 25

SEAPOINT 24

A 15-MINUTE spell of sublime rugby coming up to half-time was enough for Boyne to pick up a bonus-point win over Seapoint at Shamrock Lodge on Saturday last.

Both these clubs have tasted success in the upper echelons of this league, past games between them were always tough encounters and this was another nail-biter that went down to the wire.

The south-Dublin side held a commanding lead mid-way through the first half and looked as if they would leave with full points from an exciting game of rugby.

However it was Boyne who came away with all five league points to consolidate their position in the top half of the league table.

Boyne did start in a sprightly manner and full-back Michael Briscoe touched down in the corner for the opening score.

Seapoint were sprung into action and they narrowed the gap with a penalty after 10 minutes.

The visitors continued on the offensive against a Boyne side who were making unforced errors and on 25 minutes Seapoint went ahead with a converted try.

They were in scoring mood again soon after when, after a series of drives, their prop drove over under the posts to put them into a 12-point lead – 17-5.

Boyne at this stage were not firing on all cylinders and they really needed some inspiration which came through their winger Eoghan Duffy. He gathered the ball in his own half and went on a mazy run, evading several tackles before offloading to his inside centre Robbie Vallejo who sprinted clear to touch down for a try.

Boyne were now beginning to play with their usual cohesion, and soon after the same two players combined with full-back Briscoe to cut open the Seapoint defence, with Vallejo again putting the finishing touch to a stunning sequence of play.

Boyne now had their tails up and the excellent Vallejo, playing at centre, latched onto a Seapoint attack with a brilliant intercept to touch down for his hat-trick, and Boyne’s bonus point was assured.

Scrum-half Charles Gallen once again made the conversion to leave the score 22-17 at half-time.

The second half turned out to be a very different affair. Seapont were well aware of Boyne’s attacking strengths and they set about nullifying the threat by closing them down with first-up tackling which lived on the edge of the offside boundaries.

They managed to constantly shut down any attempts by the Boyne backs to move the ball and the home side had only three points from a Gallen penalty to show for their constant pressure.

A Seapont player was eventually shown a yellow card for his team’s constant infringements, but Boyne failed to make their numerical advantage count, with some uncharacteristic handling errors.

Indeed it was Seapoint who had the final say with a converted try to give themselves a losing bonus point from the last play of the game.

On a positive note, Boyne’s scrum and lineout were excellent, with props Hugh Carolan and Tadgh O’Reilly giving their opponents a torrid time in the scrum.

Whilst this was a game in which the home side came away with a good result and five bonus points, they made a lot of errors.

Another setback was the early departure from the game of their number 8 and reliable place-kicker Karl Keogh who retired after 10 minutes of play.

In the J2 match played on the same day, Boyne almost pulled off one of the great comebacks.

Trailing by 25 points going into the final 15 minutes, they scored three unanswered tries but finally ran out of time and went down 49-41 in a hugely entertaining encounter.

Boyne: Michael Briscoe; Brian Howell, Robbie Vallejo, Cathal Greene, Eoghan Duffy; Kevin McCleery, Charles Gallen; Tadgh O’Reilly, Pat Shuttleworth, Hugh Callaghan; Oisín Howell, Conor Callaghan; Collie Joyce-Ahearne, Ben Dunphy, Karl Keogh. Replacements: Pádraic Mongey, Patrick Prendergast, Ciarán Smith, James Tiernan, James Farrell.

Division 1 A table

PWDLPdBoPts

Monkstown540148420

Bective Rgrs540138319

Gorey530224416

Boyne5302-8315

Suttonians5203-16311

Kilkenny5203-4308

Seapoint5104-2948

Ashbourne5104-1448