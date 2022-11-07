Fine performances all round from Drogheda & District athletes

Christopher Keenan (5087) who had a terrific run to finish 10th in the U19 boys' Leinster cross-country championships in Kilkenny.

Last Saturday saw the Leinster uneven age juvenile cross-country championships take place at Mountain View Golf Club in Kilkenny.

Despite the recent wet weather, this excellently marked out course stood up remarkably well to the punishment the hundreds of juveniles inflicted on it over the course of the afternoon.

There were some fine performances from our budding athletes which began with Nessa Foley's spirited run to finish well up the field in the U11 girls’ race.

Next up were our U11 boys’ trio of Seamie Sheridan, Danny O'Reilly and Dylan Foley who ran their hearts out for the red vest and got a real insight into what championship racing is all about, chasing down the person ahead of you in the hunt for the all important team placings.

On this occasion, Sheridan finished 71st, with O'Reilly 120th and Foley just behind in 121st spot. Our girls’ U13 duo of Aoibheann Maree and Mary Kate Eustace gave a good account of themselves with Maree finishing 71st, while Eustace made good ground in the latter half of the race to place 84th.

The boys’ U15 race was a real thriller to watch, and young Killian Sheridan ran well to finish 43rd, followed by Christian Kelly who was 77th, and both these young athletes have a bright future ahead of them. Sophie Kinsella was our sole competitor in the U17 girls’ event and had a strong finish to place 59th in a field of quality athletes.

In the U19 boys’ race, Christopher Keenan showed a glimpse of his emerging talent when taking 10th place in what was a highly contested race, and he's one to watch out for in the future.

Closer to home, at last weekend's Oldbridge Parkrun, Brian Carrig had a solid run to finish ninth overall in 22:03, followed by Paul MacArdle who was 24th in 25:10. Next in was Conor Cooney who crossed the line in 25:58, with Nuala Reilly hot on his heels in 30th spot in 27:03. Also running were Audrey and Tony Corcoran who finished together in 38:53, for this tough to run 5k course.