Fennell’s fine finish for Boyne

DAY one of the 2021 Athletics Louth Cross-Country season took place in Darver and there were fantastic performances from all of the Boyne AC athletes taking part.

For many it was their first time to represent their club, and they did so with pride, giving it their all over a tough and challenging course.

In the Novice Men’s 6k, Andrew White ran 23.22 to finish 13th overall.

The juvenile races were next, including a non-championship race for the U-8s where Finbar Fagan took the win in the boys race.

The U-10 girls won third team, thanks to the combined efforts of Isabelle Winters (6th), Florrie Levins (11th), Hila Raji (16th), Aoife McCabe (26th) and Cara Fagan (27th), while in the boys race there were strong runs from Leyton Byrne and Thomas Crosbie.

The U-12 girls were unlucky to miss out on a team medal, placing fourth overall, with Dara Ellie Winters taking an individual bronze, followed closely by clubmates Bonnie Hegarty, Romane Njuguna - in her first race for the club - Shauna Crosbie and Ellie Russell.

There were great runs too from the U-12 boys, with Eoin McEntee, Cillian Everitt and Ronin Cowley all giving it their very best.

The U-14 Girls were also team medal winners as they scooped the bronze.

There was a fine run from Allie Fennell who finished second, taking individual silver, and a super run from Mikeila Vancane in her first race in the Boyne AC vest, while Iveta Jasinskaite and Aimee Rice finished 18th and 19th respectively to secure the team medals.

In the final race of the day Caomhin Mc Shane proved that his hard work over recent months has paid off as he finished a strong eighth in the Boys U-16 race.