Fatima Open celebrates 30th year

Louth

Great golf, food and craic are once again guaranteed at 30th Fatima Open which takes place this Saturday, 4 September at Ashfield Golf Course.

The tee has been reserved from 2-3pm and the fee of €30 includes golf, prizes and food.

The presentation takes place at the Forge Bar at 7pm that evening with an excellent array of prizes up for grabs as always.

The format is singles stableford and the first five will receive prizes.

The Gerry Gallagher Memnorial Cup is also up for grabs for the top Fatima-based golfer and the Kevin Mathews Memorial Cup will be presented to the best par 3 performer.

There will also be prizes for longest drive, nearest the pin and front and back nine.

Everyone welcome, for more information or to register contact Paul Mathews on 085-7226163.

