Ex-Ryder Cup star Peter Baker on a roll as he wins at Seapoint Golf Links in Louth

Agony for Christian Cevaer as he narrowly misses a putt during the Legends Tour.

David Higgins acknowledges the applause from the crowd at the Irish Legends Tour event at Seapoint.

Former Ryder Cup star Phillip Price tees off on the 10th hole at Seapoint during the Irish Legends event.

Ian Woosnam in action at the Legends Tour in Seapoint.

Former Ryder Cup stars Peter Baker (right) and Des Smyth were both assistant captains in 2006 when Europe enjoyed a famous win over their American counterparts at the K Club. Picture credit: Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

Despite his third and final round being his worst, Peter Baker still cruised to a classy seven-shot victory to capture his second career Legends Tour title at Seapoint Golf Links on Sunday.

The former Ryder Cup player had one hand on the winner’s trophy after the first two rounds as he led at that stage by a huge margin of 11 strokes following a wonderful course-record 63 on Saturday.

And there were no major scares for the Englishman over the final 18 holes as he went round in 69 for an 18 under par aggregate of 198.

Baker last tasted victory at the French Senior Open back in 2019, and this was an emotional victory as his mother passed away last month.

Summing up his thoughts afterwards, Baker said: “I lost my mum about five weeks ago now, so I think I had a bit of help from above, and she’d have been very proud.

“It’s just been a great week and something I’ll never forget.”

Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina had a best-of-the-day final-round 65 to take second place on 11 under par, while New Zealand’s Michael Long was third, Adilson da Silva and Patrik Sjoland tied for fourth and the defending champion Phillip Price completed the top six.

Baltray-based former European Tour player Gary Murphy finished in a tie for 46th place on nine over par.

Ireland’s PJ Noonan won the Amateur Individual competition and Peter Baker teamed up with Kirk Pearson and Euan McIntosh to take the Alliance Team prize.

Liam Botham, who played top-level cricket and rugby and is the son of former England test star Ian Botham, took the Celebrity Individual honours ahead of English soccer ace Teddy Sheringham, while the Celebrity Team event was won Baker, Sheringham, Chris Bargett and Michael Styles.