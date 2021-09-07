Dunleer quartet star at Leinster trials

There were great scenes in Morton Stadium in Santry on Saturday when schools athletics returned to the region for the first time since early 2020.

The event was a prestigious one - trials for the Leinster team for the Tailteann Games this coming Saturday and Dunleer AC had four athletes in action, representing their schools on this occasion.

Conn Bonar was competing for St. Mary’s College in Dundalk and he finished second in the 100m hurdles after a great display of hurdling technique.

Meabh Eakin of Ballymakenny College Drogheda was also in great form and had a well-earned second place in the 3,000m.

Erinn Leavy represented her school St Vincent’s Dundalk and after a strong run was in an almost blanket finish in the 800m, coming away with third place.

Last but not least, Matthew Fitzpatrick, running for Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer, was delighted to come away with a 2:09 personal best in the 800m.

All in all these youngsters can be justifiably proud of their results after working hard in training for many months.

This was a welcome return to schools competition for the quartet and a fitting tribute to their parents and coaches who have guided them to great success.