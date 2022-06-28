Dunleer javelin duo lead the way with silver in Santry

The Dunleer AC quartet who were crowned Louth 4x100m relay champions in the U14 Boys age group.

Dunleer AC athletes enjoyed an action-packed week, with relays, Tailteann Games, road races and National Senior Track and Field events.

There was a silver medal for Dunleer duo Karlis Kaugars and Liam Connaughton at the National Senior Championship javelin teams event in Santry on Sunday. Both athletes fiinished in the top eight individually, with Karlis leading the way with 51.82m and Liam on 49.09m.

Bláithín Ní Chiaráin competed in the long jump and javelin competitions.

On Saturday Bláithín and Eseosa Omoregbe both got their first taste of the National Senior Track & Field, with Bláithín in the 200m and short hurdles and Eseosa in the 800m.

Both acquitted themselves well in very competitive top-class fields, and while finals and medals didn’t beckon this time, both have many years ahead of them to develop and improve.

Last Wednesday evening at Bush track, the juveniles showed their fitness and skill to come home with lots of medals from the Louth Relay Championships, with the boys’ U14s first, boys’ U10s fourth, girls’ U10s second, girls’ U12s second and boys’ U12s first. This was a great achievement to have so many relay quartets in action and all did their club very proud.

The Tailteann Games were held on Friday afternoon in Tullamore, and Erinn Leavy represented Leinster in the 800m, finishing fifth in 2.17 and helping Leinster to a win in the team competition.

Also on Friday, Conor Matthews – in a welcome return to running after a six-month stint abroad for his studies – made the trip to Kilcock for the 5km road race and finished in a very solid 16.27.

On Saturday evening, Dunleer AC had a great squad of road runners competing in the Paddy Cheshire 5k. Graham Townsend led the Dunleer men home in 17.31 and Karen Costello was their leading lady in 18.29 and second woman overall. Nicola Welsh finished third in 20.14.

Shane Lavery was second home for the Dunleer men in 18.13, while 17-year-old Oisín Cheshire made a welcome return to athletics to honour the memory of his grandad to finish in a very speedy 20.10.

Meanwhile, Dunleer AC will host their 4 Mile Road Race on Sunday July 10th in Dunleer village at 3pm and athletes, joggers and walkers should make sure they register early to get a t-shirt!

There are course record bonuses of €100 for men and women, as well as the usual prizes.

The race is dedicated to the memories of Seán Carrie and Ollie Brennan, two club stalwarts who were the backbone of Dunleer AC for many years. Their families are involved in athletics to this day and the club is delighted to help the families organise this special event to honour the two men.

Entries can be made via myrunresults.com.