Dundalk suffer second league defeat of the season

Derek Williams was on the Dundalk team that lost to Cill Dara on Mill Road last weekend.

Dundalk RFC suffered their second league defeat of the season in as many games as Ciarán McCabe’s side went down 15-20 at home to Cill Dara on Sunday.

There was a minute’s silence held for Lorcan Kirk before kick-off at Mill Road with many of the travelling side offering their condolences and retelling stories of how Kirk would have been part of the match-day experience when visiting Dundalk in years previous.

Blustery conditions limited the kicking game and Cill Dara were reduced to 14-men on 10 minutes with the game’s first yellow card.

Line breaks were few and far between but Jack Connolly got the game’s first try when he went over. Former Malahide kicker Colin Corkery’s first shot at goal drifted wide from the conversion.

Cill Dara dominated the scrum and they forced a penalty on 35 minutes which they kicked to make it a two point game.

The visitors then, from the restart, got the ball back and exploited a gap in the Dundalk cover to go over for their first try of the match to take a three-point lead. The frenetic end to the first half continued as Dundalk got as far as the five-metre line before they were held up. A quick pass out to Derek Williams saw him power over the line.

Corkery added the conversion and Dundalk were 12-8 ahead at half-time. The hosts were reduced to 14 men early in the second half with a yellow card being flashed. Cill Dara couldn’t captialise on the numerical advantage. Then, with 13 minutes remaining, Dundalk won a penalty which Corkery scored to put a converted try between the sides.

With seven minutes remaining, Cill Dara scored their second try of the game but the angle was too great to nail the conversion, leaving just two points between the teams. The visitors then, boosted by their score, broke the lines and scored a heartbreaking try which they converted.

Dundalk had a chance right at the death but they were held up just metres shy of the tryline and with at least five points needed, they continued to go through the phases until a handling error allowed Cill Dara hack the ball clear. It’s a tough start to the season for Dundalk who are now on the road to face Wicklow on October 16 in their next league outing.

Dundalk RFC: John White, Seán Arrowsmith, Darragh Maher; Ben Mortimer, Greg Whatley; Mark Rowntree, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly; James O’Connell, Colin Corkery; Timmy Connolly, Johnny Williams; Jack Connolly, Derek Williams, Robbie Williams, Replacements: Conor Williams, Ciarán Callaghan, Jamie Rafferty, Andrew Williams, Luke Andrews.