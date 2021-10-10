Dundalk suffer first defeat of season in Kilkenny

Ultan Murphy's second-half penalty looked to have put Dundalk in control, but Kilkenny had the final say.

Kilkenny 12

Dundalk 10

Dundalk RFC suffered their first defeat of the season down in Kilkenny in a real war of attrition.

Dave Fearon’s side did secure a losing bonus point as they went down 12-10 in the Marble City. In some ways the result didn’t tell the whole story of the game as the hosts missed 11 kickable points and had two tries disallowed during the 80 minute encounter.

The Mill Road side made the trek to Foulkestone missing several players due to injury but they scored the first try of the game. A five-metre scrum saw Dundalk’s superior pack maul their way over the line where club captain Tiernan Gonnelly fell on the ball. Ultan Murphy made no mistake with the conversion to give Dundalk a solid start.

Kilkenny then piled on the pressure and went through a series of phases as they eventually created an overlap to go over and score their first try. The conditions were cold but some glorious sunshine made the kicks a little easier as the hosts levelled with their conversion.

Dundalk had several let-offs as the sides would go in level at the break despite Kilkenny having two penalties, both of which were missed. The game could have easily gotten away from Fearon’s men as both kicks were relatively easy.

The visitors were forced into a change mid-way through the first-half as Chris Scully was forced off through injury to be replaced by Jack Hughes.

The second-half was much the same with both sides not really creating any chances. The defensive effort from each team cancelled out any gains that were made. Box kicking was very much the order of the day.

The turning point, in terms of momentum, came around the hour mark. Dundalk were awarded a scrum inside the Kilkenny half. The hosts though turned the ball over and broke at pace with some neat passing and while they didn’t score there was a sense of renewed belief in the team.

But on 65 minutes Dundalk were awarded a penalty with Kilkenny failing to release and Ultan Murphy was presented with a chance for his side to re-take the lead. The kicker split the posts and with 15 minutes remaining Dundalk were in pole position.

But Dundalk were undone late on as Kilkenny broke from inside their own 20 metre line to run the length of the field and go over for the match winning try. The conversion was missed which will help with Kilkenny’s score difference over the season. And the fact Dundalk have tacked on a losing bonus point will be a small positive for Fearon.

Dundalk are on the road again this weekend as they travel to Dublin to face a Suttonians side looking for their first points of the season. Kick-off is 3pm at the John J McDowell Memorial Grounds.

Dundalk: James O’Connell, Ultan Murphy, Andrew Williams, Chris Scully (Jack Hughes), Gerard Williams; Robert Williams, Darragh Conroy; Connor Williams, Sean Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell; Eoin Sullivan, Enda Murphy; Ryan McShane, Ciaran Lennon, Tiernan Gonnelly.