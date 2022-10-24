Dundalk suffer a heavy home defeat

Laurence Steen was on the Dundalk team that lost to Mullingar at Mill Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk RFC are second from bottom in Division 1B after a 28-45 defeat at home to Mullingar on a calm Sunday at Mill Road.

Ciarán McCabe’s side managed to secure a try bonus point and it’s the bonus points which are currently keeping Dundalk off the bottom of the table and in touch with the teams above them. With just one win from their first four games, Dundalk are on eight points, five points ahead of Longford.

The visitors scored first, breaking the lines and going over close to the posts. The conversion was made to put Mullingar seven points ahead. Dundalk hit back when they mauled over for their opening try, it was a strong rolling maul ultimately finished off by Zak Coen. Darragh Conroy’s conversion was just wide of the post.

Both sides were playing open attacking rugby but Mullingar were taking full advantage of their opportunities. They tacked on another try but missed the conversion. On 25 minutes, Dundalk reduced the deficit to four points as Conroy split the posts from a penalty.

The Westmeath team, though, were clinical and just as Dundalk were getting back into the tie, the visitors ran over another try. This time they added the two points to make it an 8-19 game. Soon after, Conroy hit his second penalty of the game. From the middle of the pitch, just outside Dundalk’s 22, he confidently split the posts.

Dundalk scored a well worked set-piece towards the end of the half. From a scrum, Conroy, Colin Corkery and Derek Williams all combined with Williams going over at the corner. The conversion was missed. But, ultimately, Dundalk would go into the break trailing 24-16.

Dundalk made it a one-point game early in the second half when club captain Laurence Steen burst through and he went over. Conroy added the conversion and Dundalk looked to be coming to life.

But a quick double salvo from Mullingar ended the game as a contest. Two quick tries stretched the score to 36-23. From there Dundalk were targeting a losing bonus point and a try bonus and they were handed a lifeline when the visitors were reduced to 14-men. Tiernan Gonnelly secured the try bonus with his side’s fourth. But Mullingar would run in their seventh try of the game late on to ensure Dundalk had no chance of a losing BP.

McCabe’s team have a two week break in the league now before they travel to face a Co Carlow side lying second in the table.

Dundalk RFC: Timmy Connolly, Derek Williams, Flynn Kieran, Johnny Williams, Jack Connolly, Colin Corkery, Darragh Conroy, Simon O’Shea, Zak Coen, Robbie Farrell, Eoin Sullivan, Ciaran Callaghan, Mark Rowntree, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly.