Dundalk St Gerard’s athlete Tara O’Connor claims All-Ireland gold and silver in memorable weekend

The Dundalk-native and St Gerard’s multi-event athlete claimed the All-Ireland gold medal on Saturday for the U17 girls’ long jump and followed that up a day later with the All-Ireland silver medal in the high jump and a fourth place finish in the 60m hurdles event.

Tara’s exploits at the juvenile indoor national championships in Athlone comes on the back of an outstanding 2022 and further demonstrate where this athlete is at right now, as she set her sights on more combined events competitions later this year.

The weekend in Athlone was rounded off nicely for Tara when she was presented with a very special and prestigious award for her 2022 achievements. The Breda Synnott Memorial Cup for best juvenile international performance was presented to Tara, who has been competing for St Gerard’s AC since she was seven-years-old.

Some of her highlights in 2022 was in setting a new record when winning the U16 All-Ireland high jump, first place in the U15 high jump in the AAA in Bedford and achieving gold in the individual and team events in the junior schools’ pentathlon in the ISAA in Glasgow.

Tara’s ambitions in 2023 are to continue to improve and enjoy her athletics and she would love the opportunity to compete for Ireland again.