Dundalk runner Declan Toal was able to savour his world indoor masters’ championship 10k victory in Poland last week

Declan Toal was able to savour the final hundred metres or so of his world masters’ championship title-winning run in Poland last Wednesday.

Having left his challengers in the wake of his dash for the finish, the Dundalk-native was enticed to victory by a raucous support that lined the street, completing the 10k course in 33:02 to capture the gold medal at the third time of asking.

“I definitely thought that I could win a medal and I was looking at gold – I was there to win it,” Toal told the Argus.

“It took three championships to get there but it was something that I wanted, to be world champion.

“I thought I’d get silver going by my times but there was a fantastic Mexican running and he goes out really fast. I, basically, sat 20 yards behind him to 8k – at a conservative pace for me – and I made sure that I made a move at that stage and got to his shoulder within 50 yards.

“At 9k, I kicked and when I kicked, he came with me. When you turn a corner with 50m to go, I’d learned to make a second move with 500m to go.

“The street was just lined with Irish fans and a lot of the British supporters were supporting me because the guy who had won the 3k, Tony O’Brien, had them all prepped to be cheering me. It was some atmosphere down the home straight.

“I kind of knew with 100 yards to go that I had it. I still had another gear if he had to have surprised me.”

Toal usually takes a week off work to spend with his family at Easter time, but will forego that ritual having instead booked a break to coincide with the masters’ championships.

“It’s a once-off and everybody is happy,” he said, jokingly.

A multi-talented sportsperson, and son of Clan na Gael and Louth GAA legend Leslie Toal, Declan is a coach with North-East Runners and keenly alluded to the help which both Blackrock’s Laura Matthews and Edel Gaffney, Trim, provided him with ahead of his world title tilt.

He met Frank O’Callaghan, his former juvenile coach with Glenmuir Shamrocks AC, at a petrol station on Saturday and memories from the past came flooding back. The days spent honing his craft as an underage cross-country runner with aspirations of representing Ireland, like his sister, Denise, would.

“I knew I had a talent but I always played second fiddle to Denise,” Toal added. “She was that good.”

In an era where Billy Moran, and Tommy and Geraldine Neary, were centrally involved, the long-distance specialist took the decision to move to Mountpleasant nearing adulthood where Peter Martin and John Craven guided him en route to winning the All-Ireland novices’ cross-country at 19.

But illness struck and Declan gave up athletics. Working in Harp Lagar, his shift patterns suited playing golf and so he turned his focus to tee boxes and greens, winning two club championships in Dundalk and reducing his handicap to just one.

Though, “running was always a passion” and after his children took up involvement with the local St Gerard’s club, he was enticed into coaching and from there, Jim Gonnelly took Toal under his wing, rekindling a flame that hadn’t burned for 20 years.

And it’s all worked out. As the reception he received upon arriving at his Priorland Gardens home, with the gold medal in tow, would indicate.

“I just love going for a run and chatting with people, running races. The reception I got when I got to the airport, all my family were there, and when I drove home, I was thinking about having a celebratory drink, but the whole estate were out cheering me in. It was really surreal.”

It runs in the family, as they say.

“Sure I grew up in the Clans and watching dad playing for Louth. Dad was a really good sprinter in his day, in the off-season, when he wasn’t playing for Louth. His brother, Brian, was an All-Ireland champion sprinter.”