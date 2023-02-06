Dundalk RFC up for the Towns’ Cup as they welcome Carlow to Mill Road

Dundalk RFC have an interesting conundrum over the next two weeks as they host Carlow in the Towns’ Cup before a league fixture with the same opposition the following week.

The Mill Road men are up against it in Division 1B of the Leinster League but having reached the Cup semi-final last season, their knockout tie offers a distraction from domestic duty.

“It’s a strange position we find ourselves in,” said head coach Dave Fearon. “But that’s the luck of the draw as they say. It could have been a lot worse – we didn’t get one home Cup game last season, so it’s nice to be at home for the first game at least,” he added.

“It would have been nice to be playing someone other than Carlow, it would give you a bit of a break, instead we are prepping for them two weeks in a row and then having to throw something slightly different at them for the league match as opposed to the Cup game, it’ll be a little tricky but that’s where we find ourselves though.”

Asked which game he’d rather win, Fearon says ideally both, but the league game has to be more important. That league fixture is the third last game of the season. Carlow have no chance of going up or down so Fearon expects the midlanders to throw everything at Dundalk this Sunday in the hopes of going on a Cup run.

The last time the two sides met, Carlow ran in eight tries at home to the Louth team.

“Everything that could go wrong for us that day went wrong and equally everything Carlow tried just came off. While it was a bad day, I didn’t come away thinking we don’t want to play them again,” said Fearon.

Confidence is high in the camp following a much-needed win away to Mullingar. “We targetted the games in January and while the results didn’t go the way we hoped it was a big win down in Mullingar just to give us a boost.”

The final league game of the season is at home to bottom side Longford, a game which the Dundalk coach describes as ‘the must-win game of the season’.

“It was always going to be a big game, they beat us down there and now they have turned the corner and started picking up points, so that for us will be the biggest game of the season. We’ve got three league games left and we are targeting three wins, but out of all of them, that is the most do or die.”

While Fearon’s squad is depleting on a weekly basis, he’s not going to let that be an issue. “We’re not having a good season, Flynn Kieran, Robbie Williams, Ciarán Lennon all are gone for the remainder of the season. Our backs, in particular, are struggling and we started off so positively there. We got a lot of new guys in and we looked like we had a bit of a glut, but we just started picking up injury after injury.

"Johnny Williams looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks, Derek Williams is out. But that’s sport and that’s why you need a big squad. We could feel sorry for ourselves as much as possible but the reality is most other squads are in a similar position.”