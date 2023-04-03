Dundalk RFC U18.5s move closer to their treble dream with north-east league final win over Boyne

Boyne 29 Dundalk 40

Dundalk delivered on their form all season to make the Bank of Ireland Leinster Clubs Tom D’Arcy Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

They will meet the winners of the second semi-final between Tullamore and Athy, scheduled for Good Friday.

In a high-scoring last four tie, Boyne moved ahead from a penalty by Luke Carley in the third minute.

Dundalk had the answer from number eight Eoghan Staunton’s try which was converted by out-half Diarmuid Reilly.

Boyne’s excellent execution of a set-play direct from a lineout enabled full-back Jamie Byrne to score at the posts, and Carley converted for 10-7 in the 17th minute.

The back-and-forth nature of the exchanges continued, Jamie Matthews’s expert turnover providing the territory for Deshawn Ighodaro to ghost through for another seven points in the 23rd minute.

On the cusp of half-time, the quick-thinking of Boyne’s Tadhg Duff resulted in a touchdown which Carley converted for a 17-14 edge to the home side.

Dundalk came back out firing, a turnover by Ryan Rice-Martin creating the momentum for a monster carry by Ronan McDonnell to yield a try, converted by Reilly.

Then, a brilliant burst by Leo Mac Ruairí, which included a kick and chase, ended with the wing getting downward pressure for Reilly to clip the conversion for a 28-17 lead.

Again, Boyne knuckled down to the task, the backline moving the ball for full-back Byrne to break and right-wing Senan Gough to step inside for the try in the 45th minute.

A tremendous individual try by Ighodaro created better scoreboard separation and the game was put beyond doubt by number eight Staunton’s second try, converted by Reilly.

The commitment of Boyne was admirable and they got a measure of consolation from a late try and conversion by centre Carley.

Scorers: Boyne – L Carley try, pen, 3 cons; S Gough, T Duff, J Byrne try each. Dundalk – E Staunton, D Ighodaro 2 tris each; R McDonnell, L Mac Ruairí try each; D Reilly 5 cons.

Boyne: Jamie Byrne; Byron Carolan, Luke Carley, Rian Kindlon, Senan Gough; Tadgh Duff, Daniel O’Neill; Morgan O’Reilly (captain), Saul Maher, Jude Woods, Aidan Clarke, Joe McArdle, Orama Dauramanzi, Tom Feehan, Lincoln DeYear. Replacements: Tom Stanley, Emmet Byrne, Jack Carley, Conor Moroney.

Dundalk: Cian Kelly; Leo Mac Ruairí, Conall O’Callaghan, Lorcan Ticehurst, Deshawn Ighodaro; Diarmuid Reilly, Robert Malone; James Canning, Lawrence Jones, Jonathan Jones, Tadhg King, Fionn Duffy, Ronan McDonnell, Jamie Matthews, Eoghan Staunton. Replacements: Rory Wallace, Darragh Quinn, Ryan Rice-Martin, Marco Jordaan, Oran Rafferty, Jacob Dunlevy, Max Valentine, Daniel Gregory.