Dundalk RFC move into next round of the Towns’ Plate

Dundalk eased into the next round of the Towns’ Plate competition with a facile 41-15 win at home to Edenderry on Thursday night.

With the league finale against Longford to come on Sunday, Dave Fearon made the changes as he blended the first- and second-teams along with a small cohort of U18s.

Edenderry had won Division 2B, but the gulf in class was evident early on. Dundalk would run in seven tries to Edenderry’s two.

Robbie Farrell ran in the game’s first try early on as Dundalk made their intentions clear. Darragh Conroy kicked the added points. Dundalk would take a 21-10 lead into the break. Edenderry made several mistakes and Dundalk would duly capitalise.

Fearon then introduced a trio of the U18 squad, Tadhg King, Deshawn Ighodaro and Lorcan Ticehurst all got their first taste of senior action. In fairness to the youngsters, they didn’t look out of place at all amongst their older teammates.

Kamva Mgwali bagged himself two tries during the game. Morgan Thomas and Conor Hennessey also got their names on the scoresheet. Some late scores added a gloss onto the scoreline for Dundalk.

They now face Clondalkin in the next round with a potential meeting with Ashbourne in the semi-finals should the two teams progress that far. The good news for Dundalk is that there were no new injuries ahead of the Longford clash on Sunday. Indeed, Colin Corkery and Ciarán Lennon both got some valuable minutes after returning from injury.

Longford make the trip to Mill Road on Sunday with a 3pm start in the final league game of the season. Dundalk are in a strong position, a win guarantees their survival in Division 1B and it would take a real series of unfortunate results to see them drop into the relegation play-off spot.

DUNDALK: Conor Williams, Seán Arrowsmith, Robert Farrell, Ben Mortimor, Greg Whatley, Kamva Mgwali, Stephen Arrowsmith, Ciarán Lennon, Darragh Conroy, Conor Hennessy, Derek Williams, Tiernan Gonnolly, Jack Connolly, Morgan Thomas, Colin Corkery Replacements: Darragh Maher, Robin McGee, Tadhg King, Deshawn Ighodaro, Lorcan Ticehurst.